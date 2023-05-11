EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2023



Munich, May 11, 2023 In the first quarter of 2023 (January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023), Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) generated revenues of EUR 124.3 million (previous year: EUR 112.1 million), corresponding to an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Both operating Group segments contributed to the growth in revenue. Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 39.6 million (previous year: EUR 37.2 million) and was 7 percent higher than the previous years figure. The Group increased adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that qualify as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) by 10 percent to EUR 12.5 million (previous year: EUR 11.3 million), corresponding to a margin of 9.9 percent (previous year: 10.0 percent). EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 grew to EUR 12.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.5 million), corresponding to an increase of 4 percent year-on-year and an EBITDA margin of 9.5 percent (previous year: 10.2 percent). EBIT increased to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 5.0 million), which corresponds to an increase of 24 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Key balance sheet data as of March 31, 2023

As at the balance sheet date of March 31, 2023, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 184 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 180 million). The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 47 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 87 million). Interest-bearing financial liabilities (excluding liabilities from rental and lease agreements) amounted to EUR 126 million as at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 150 million). Net debt increased from EUR 106 million at the end of 2022 to EUR 122 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Total assets amounted to EUR 489 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 513 million).

Guidance 2023

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2023 financial year published in the ad hoc announcement of December 20, 2022 and in the Annual Report 2022 of Allgeier SE.

Notes

A voluntary interim information of Allgeier SE for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on May 15, 2023 and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.

Figures in the income statement for the previous year refer to the Groups continuing operations.

Information for periods after March 31, 2023 represents expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE assumes no guarantee and no liability that future developments and actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2022.



