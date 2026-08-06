EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier Increases Revenue by 10 Percent in the First Half of 2026 and Confirms Its Guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year

Allgeier SE: Allgeier Increases Revenue by 10 Percent in the First Half of 2026 and Confirms Its Guidance for 2026



06-Aug-2026 / 18:24 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 6, 2026 – Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) reported revenue of EUR 162 million (previous year: EUR 147 million) from continuing operations in the first half of 2026 (January 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026), according to preliminary figures. This represents an increase of 10 percent.

The Allgeier Group’s gross profit (defined as total operating performance less revenue costs and personnel costs directly attributable to revenue) amounted to EUR 59 million for the Group’s continuing operations in the first six months of the current fiscal year (previous year: EUR 53 million). The gross margin rose accordingly to 36 percent (previous year: 35 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding items classified as extraordinary or non-current from a business perspective) amounted to EUR 17.6 million (previous year: EUR 16.6 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5 percent (previous year: 11.0 percent). In the first half of 2026, the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations incurred extraordinary costs of approximately EUR 2.6 million. Reported EBITDA accordingly amounted to EUR 14.9 million (previous year: EUR 15.0 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Earnings before taxes increased to EUR 1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.1 million).

The companies of the Allgeier Group are investing this year in adapting their business models to better capitalize on opportunities arising from rising demand for AI-powered business process solutions. In particular, mgm technology partners, Allgeier Inovar, Allgeier CyRis, and Evora are investing a total of more than EUR 10 million in 2026. The goal is to deepen expertise, create new tools and platforms, and modernize the companies’ own software products. Some of these investments are capitalized as own work.

Key balance sheet figures as of June 30, 2026

As of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2026, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 179 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 205 million). At the end of the first half of 2026, the Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 35 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 42 million). An amount of EUR 8.5 million was used in the first half of 2026 to repurchase treasury shares. As of June 30, 2026, the treasury share portfolio consisted of 456,905 shares (3.97 percent of the share capital). Interest-bearing financial liabilities (excluding liabilities from rental and lease agreements) amounted to EUR 95 million as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 82 million). The amount drawn down under the factoring facility was EUR 13 million (previous year: EUR 14 million). The Allgeier Group’s net debt—calculated as interest-bearing financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, including liabilities from factored invoices—stood at EUR 74 million at the end of the first half of 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 54 million). Total assets as of the balance sheet date amounted to EUR 391 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 403 million).

Outlook

Allgeier confirms the guidance published in the 2025 Annual Report. Due to the sale of Allgeier Engineering GmbH, Munich, in the first half of 2026, the 2026 guidance for continuing operations has been adjusted accordingly. The updated forecast for fiscal year 2026 projects revenue in the range of EUR 335 to 375 million for continuing operations. The Allgeier Group expects adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations to be between EUR 46 and 52 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 13.0 to 13.5 percent. All projected figures and targets for periods after June 30, 2026, are based on organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will make an additional contribution to revenue and earnings growth.

Notes

The business of Allgeier Engineering GmbH, Munich, which was sold in the first half of 2026, was classified as discontinued operations in both the reporting year 2026 and the prior year 2025. The transaction has been closed. The financial information regarding the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations has been adjusted accordingly for the fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Due to the retroactive reclassification, the Allgeier Group’s discontinued and continuing operations are not comparable to previous disclosures. The discontinued operations also include—as before—the business of publicplan GmbH, Düsseldorf, which is held for sale, as well as, in the prior year, the business of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, Munich, which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The financial results for the first half of 2026 will be presented in detail in the Allgeier Group’s 2026 Half-Yearly Financial Report, which will be published on August 14, 2026.



Contact:

Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

Email: ir@allgeier.com

Website: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier is a technology company for digital transformation. The companies of the Allgeier Group support their more than 2,500 clients in Germany and abroad with modern software solutions, AI platform technologies, and comprehensive services to help them meet the challenges of digital transformation as well as the digitalization and transformation of business- and administration-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public-sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform and portal architectures to high-end software development, consulting, and the design of digitalization solutions, as well as long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. Across the two business segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, approximately 2,400 employees work at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, Australia, and the U.S. In fiscal year 2025, Allgeier generated total revenue of EUR 317 million in continuing operations. According to the 2026 Lünendonk® List, Allgeier ranks among the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany and holds second place on the 2026 Lünendonk® List of “Leading Mid-Sized IT Consulting and Systems Integration Companies in Germany.” Allgeier SE is listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com