EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier increases revenue by 6 percent and adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent to EUR 14.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 / 2026 guidance confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Allgeier SE: Allgeier increases revenue by 6 percent and adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent to EUR 14.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 / 2026 guidance confirmed



12-Nov-2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, November 12, 2026 – Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) increased its revenue from continuing operations by 6 percent to EUR 82 million (previous year: EUR 77 million) in the third quarter of 2026 (July 1, 2026 – September 30, 2026), according to preliminary figures, and continued the growth trend seen in the first half of the year. Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less revenue costs and personnel costs directly attributable to revenue) rose to EUR 34 million in continuing operations (previous year: EUR 32 million). The gross margin remained stable at 40 percent (previous year: 40 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding items classified as extraordinary or non-current from a business perspective) rose by 8 percent to EUR 14.1 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million), outpacing revenue growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 16.6 percent (previous year: 16.4 percent). In the third quarter of 2026, extraordinary costs of around EUR 2.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) were incurred in continuing operations. A significant portion of this relates to staff reductions. These measures will reduce the cost base in subsequent quarters. As a result of these one-off effects, reported EBITDA stood at EUR 11.7 million (previous year: EUR 12.2 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 6.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.7 million), while profit before tax stood at EUR 4.8 million (previous year: EUR 5.0 million). After nine months, revenue from continuing operations, at EUR 244 million, was up 9 percent, and adjusted EBITDA, at EUR 31.6 million, up 7 percent over the previous year.

Key balance sheet figures as of September 30, 2026

As of the balance sheet date of September 30, 2026, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 180 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 205 million). At the end of the third quarter of 2026, the Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 23 million at its disposal (December 31, 2025: EUR 42 million). An amount of EUR 8.5 million was used in the first half of 2026 to repurchase treasury shares. The treasury share portfolio consisted of 456,905 shares as of September 30, 2026 (3.96 percent of the share capital). In July 2026, a dividend of EUR 11 million was paid to the shareholders of Allgeier SE (previous year: EUR 6 million). In total, around EUR 20 million was returned to shareholders during the current financial year. Interest-bearing financial liabilities (excluding liabilities arising from rental and lease agreements) amounted to EUR 96 million as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 82 million). The amount drawn down under the factoring facility was reduced to EUR 10 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 14 million). The Allgeier Group’s net debt – calculated as interest-bearing financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents, including liabilities arising from factored invoices – stood at EUR 83 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 54 million). The increase is largely attributable to the dividend payment and the share buyback. Total assets as of the balance sheet date amounted to EUR 384 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 403 million).

Outlook

Following a third quarter marked by strong margins, Allgeier confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. This guidance was adjusted at the half-year stage to reflect continuing operations following the disposal of Allgeier Engineering GmbH, Munich, and continues to forecast revenue in the range of EUR 335 million to EUR 375 million. The Allgeier Group expects adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations to be between EUR 46 and 52 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 13.0 to 13.5 percent. All forecast figures and targets for periods after September 30, 2026, relate to organic Group growth.

Notes

The business of Allgeier Engineering GmbH, Munich, which was sold in the first half of 2026, was classified as discontinued operations in both the reporting year 2026 and the prior year 2025. The transaction has been closed. The financial information regarding the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations has been adjusted accordingly for the financial years 2025 and 2026. Due to the retrospective reclassification, the Allgeier Group’s discontinued and continuing operations are not comparable to previous disclosures. The discontinued operations also include – as before – the business of publicplan GmbH, Düsseldorf, which is held for sale, as well as, in the prior year, the business of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, Munich, which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The financial results for the third quarter of 2026 will be presented in detail in the Allgeier Group’s voluntary interim information, to be published on November 13, 2026.

Contact:

Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

Email: ir@allgeier.com

Website: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier is a technology company for AI-driven digital transformation. The companies of the Allgeier Group support their more than 2,000 clients in Germany and abroad with modern software solutions, AI platform technologies, and comprehensive services to help them meet the challenges of digital transformation as well as the digitalization and transformation of business- and administration-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public-sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform and portal architectures to high-end software development, consulting, and the design of digitalization solutions, as well as long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. Across the two business segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, approximately 2,400 employees work at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, Australia, and the U.S. In financial year 2025, Allgeier generated revenue of EUR 310 million in continuing operations. According to the 2026 Lünendonk® List, Allgeier ranks among the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany and holds second place on the 2026 Lünendonk® List of “Leading Mid-Sized IT Consulting and Systems Integration Companies in Germany.” Allgeier SE is listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com