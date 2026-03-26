EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier meets its earnings guidance for 2025 and is strengthening its focus on AI-based platform technologies and software solutions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Allgeier SE: Allgeier meets its earnings guidance for 2025 and is strengthening its focus on AI-based platform technologies and software solutions



26-March-2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, March 26, 2026 – The Allgeier Group (Allgeier SE, ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved the guidance announced in the ad hoc announcement of December 18, 2025, for the 2025 fiscal year. In addition, with the successful sale of our infrastructure managed services business in 2025, we further sharpened our profile as a provider of high-quality AI-based platform technologies and software solutions for the digitalization of business and administrative processes. As a result, the Allgeier Group is now even more strongly focused in its core business on the design, development, sales, and support of complex software solutions, as well as on scalable AI-based platform and portal offerings. At the same time, this transaction has provided us with additional financial flexibility to support the organic growth of our core business and to complement it with further selective acquisitions in the future. To further sharpen its strategic focus, Allgeier has decided to divest publicplan GmbH and has classified the company as a discontinued operation.

Business performance of continuing operations for the full year 2025

In fiscal year 2025 the Allgeier Group increased its total operating performance to EUR 335 million (previous year: EUR 331 million), excluding the infrastructure managed services business sold in the fourth quarter and publicplan GmbH, which is held for sale. Gross profit reached EUR 124 million, matching the previous year’s level (previous year: EUR 124 million). The gross margin (gross profit defined as the ratio of total operating performance to the revenue and personnel costs directly attributable to total operating performance) amounted to 37.2 percent (previous year: 37.5 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are classified as extraordinary or non-period-related for accounting purposes) was EUR 44.8 million (previous year: EUR 45.9 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent (previous year: 13.8 percent).

Business performance of the Group for the full year 2025

The Allgeier Group (in each case including discontinued operations) achieved total operating performance of EUR 400 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 457 million). Adjusted consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 50.4 million (previous year: EUR 55.8 million).

Key figures of the balance sheet as of December 31, 2025

From the sale of Allgeier IT Services’ infrastructure managed services business, the Group generated a cash inflow of EUR 75.7 million, which led to a substantial improvement in balance sheet ratios: Net financial liabilities were significantly reduced, while the equity ratio increased substantially. Based on the development of cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR 42 million (previous year: EUR 57 million) and current and non-current financial liabilities of EUR 82 million (previous year: EUR 149 million), net debt decreased significantly by EUR 52 million in 2025. Taking into account liabilities from rental and lease agreements to be capitalized under IFRS 16 in the amount of EUR 22 million (previous year: EUR 37 million) as well as a lower balance of customer receivables factored in the amount of EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 30 million), net debt decreased by EUR 83 million. Total assets amounted to EUR 403 million (previous year: EUR 471 million). Equity increased to EUR 205 million (previous year: EUR 194 million). The equity ratio rose to approximately 51 percent (previous year: 41 percent).

Confirmation of the 2026 Guidance

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2026 fiscal year, which was published in the ad hoc announcement dated December 18, 2025. Due to the reclassification of publicplan GmbH to discontinued operations, the figures for continuing operations have been adjusted accordingly. Current planning for the 2026 fiscal year anticipates revenue in the range of EUR 350 to 390 million for continuing operations. The expected adjusted EBITDA for the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations in 2026 is between EUR 47 and 53 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 13.0 to 13.5 percent. In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate of consolidated revenue of almost 10 percent over the coming five-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to grow further to 15 percent within this period. All projections and targets for the period starting in 2026 refer to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will make an additional contribution to revenue and earnings growth.

Notes

Allgeier SE’s 2025 Annual Report will be published on March 31, 2026, and will then be available at www.allgeier.com.

The operations of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, which was divested in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as those of publicplan GmbH, which is intended for disposal, were classified as discontinued operations in both the reporting year 2025 and the prior year 2024. Discontinued operations for the prior year 2024 also include the business of Allgeier Experts Holding GmbH, which was sold in fiscal year 2024, and its subsidiaries. The information regarding the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations has been adjusted accordingly for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and is not comparable to previous disclosures.

Contact:

Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier is a technology company for digital transformation. The companies within the Allgeier Group support their more than 2,500 customers in Germany and abroad with modern software solutions, AI platform technologies, and comprehensive services to help them meet the challenges of digital transformation as well as the digitalization and transformation of business- and administration-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of globally active corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform and portal architectures to high-end software development, consulting, and the design of digitalization solutions, as well as long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. In the two corporate segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, approximately 2,600 employees work at a total of 46 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, and the U.S. In fiscal year 2025, Allgeier generated total operating performance of EUR 335 million from continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2025, Allgeier ranks among the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany and holds first place on the Lünendonk® List 2025 “Leading Medium-Sized IT Consulting and Systems Integration Companies in Germany.” Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com