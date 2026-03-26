Allgeier Aktie
WKN DE: A2GS63 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633
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26.03.2026 18:13:03
EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier meets its earnings guidance for 2025 and is strengthening its focus on AI-based platform technologies and software solutions
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Munich, March 26, 2026 – The Allgeier Group (Allgeier SE, ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved the guidance announced in the ad hoc announcement of December 18, 2025, for the 2025 fiscal year. In addition, with the successful sale of our infrastructure managed services business in 2025, we further sharpened our profile as a provider of high-quality AI-based platform technologies and software solutions for the digitalization of business and administrative processes. As a result, the Allgeier Group is now even more strongly focused in its core business on the design, development, sales, and support of complex software solutions, as well as on scalable AI-based platform and portal offerings. At the same time, this transaction has provided us with additional financial flexibility to support the organic growth of our core business and to complement it with further selective acquisitions in the future. To further sharpen its strategic focus, Allgeier has decided to divest publicplan GmbH and has classified the company as a discontinued operation.
Business performance of continuing operations for the full year 2025
In fiscal year 2025 the Allgeier Group increased its total operating performance to EUR 335 million (previous year: EUR 331 million), excluding the infrastructure managed services business sold in the fourth quarter and publicplan GmbH, which is held for sale. Gross profit reached EUR 124 million, matching the previous year’s level (previous year: EUR 124 million). The gross margin (gross profit defined as the ratio of total operating performance to the revenue and personnel costs directly attributable to total operating performance) amounted to 37.2 percent (previous year: 37.5 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are classified as extraordinary or non-period-related for accounting purposes) was EUR 44.8 million (previous year: EUR 45.9 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent (previous year: 13.8 percent).
Business performance of the Group for the full year 2025
The Allgeier Group (in each case including discontinued operations) achieved total operating performance of EUR 400 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 457 million). Adjusted consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 50.4 million (previous year: EUR 55.8 million).
Key figures of the balance sheet as of December 31, 2025
From the sale of Allgeier IT Services’ infrastructure managed services business, the Group generated a cash inflow of EUR 75.7 million, which led to a substantial improvement in balance sheet ratios: Net financial liabilities were significantly reduced, while the equity ratio increased substantially. Based on the development of cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR 42 million (previous year: EUR 57 million) and current and non-current financial liabilities of EUR 82 million (previous year: EUR 149 million), net debt decreased significantly by EUR 52 million in 2025. Taking into account liabilities from rental and lease agreements to be capitalized under IFRS 16 in the amount of EUR 22 million (previous year: EUR 37 million) as well as a lower balance of customer receivables factored in the amount of EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 30 million), net debt decreased by EUR 83 million. Total assets amounted to EUR 403 million (previous year: EUR 471 million). Equity increased to EUR 205 million (previous year: EUR 194 million). The equity ratio rose to approximately 51 percent (previous year: 41 percent).
Confirmation of the 2026 Guidance
As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2026 fiscal year, which was published in the ad hoc announcement dated December 18, 2025. Due to the reclassification of publicplan GmbH to discontinued operations, the figures for continuing operations have been adjusted accordingly. Current planning for the 2026 fiscal year anticipates revenue in the range of EUR 350 to 390 million for continuing operations. The expected adjusted EBITDA for the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations in 2026 is between EUR 47 and 53 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 13.0 to 13.5 percent. In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate of consolidated revenue of almost 10 percent over the coming five-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to grow further to 15 percent within this period. All projections and targets for the period starting in 2026 refer to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will make an additional contribution to revenue and earnings growth.
Notes
Allgeier SE’s 2025 Annual Report will be published on March 31, 2026, and will then be available at www.allgeier.com.
The operations of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, which was divested in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as those of publicplan GmbH, which is intended for disposal, were classified as discontinued operations in both the reporting year 2025 and the prior year 2024. Discontinued operations for the prior year 2024 also include the business of Allgeier Experts Holding GmbH, which was sold in fiscal year 2024, and its subsidiaries. The information regarding the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations has been adjusted accordingly for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and is not comparable to previous disclosures.
Contact:
Allgeier SE
End of Inside Information
26-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Montgelasstr. 14
|81679 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298802
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2298802 26-March-2026 CET/CEST
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