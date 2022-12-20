EQS-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Forecast 2022, guidance for fiscal year 2023 and mid-term expectation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Forecast

The Management Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, expects revenues in the range of EUR 500 million to EUR 540 million in the coming fiscal year 2023 according to the Group planning approved today. The Allgeier Group's expected adjusted EBITDA for 2023 is between EUR 65 million and EUR 71 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 13 percent.

In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate of 10 to 15 percent for the coming three-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to grow further to 15 percent within this period.

All of the above plan figures and targets for the period from 2023 relate to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will provide an additional contribution to sales and earnings growth.

The expectation for the business development in the current fiscal year 2022 is in the lower end of the range of the guidance published in the ad hoc announcement of December 17, 2021, and in the Allgeier SE Annual Report 2021. For 2022, this means revenue growth in the region of 20 percent compared with fiscal 2021 and growth in adjusted EBITDA in the region of 40 percent.

Notes

It should be noted that disclosures for periods after September 30, 2022, represent expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE assumes no guarantee and no liability that future developments and actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2021.



Allgeier SE is one of Germany's leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking software and IT services projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ over 3,200 salaried staff at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2021, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 403 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2022, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com