EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE increases total performance by 21% in fiscal year 2022 earnings margin rises disproportionately

According to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, the Allgeier Group recorded significant double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) and increased its EBITDA margin to 12.8 percent (previous year: 9.5 percent).

Business performance of continuing operations in the full year 2022

In fiscal year 2022, the Allgeier Group generated total operating performance of EUR 487 million in continuing operations (previous year: EUR 404 million), which corresponds to a growth of 21 percent. In this context, gross profit (defined as total performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) increased disproportionately by 22 percent to EUR 157 million (previous year: EUR 129 million). Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, interest, and taxes, adjusted for extraordinary items and items relating to other periods) rose by 37 percent to EUR 62 million (previous year: EUR 45 million). EBITDA grew by 63 percent and amounted to EUR 62 million (previous year: EUR 38 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.8 percent (previous year: 9.5 percent). EBIT amounted to EUR 35 million (previous year: EUR 20 million), representing an increase of 78 percent.

Key balance sheet data as of December 31, 2022

The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 87 million at the end of fiscal year 2022 (previous year: EUR 69 million). Current and non-current financial liabilities amounted to EUR 150 million as of the balance sheet date (previous year: EUR 138 million). Net financial liabilities decreased to EUR 105 million as of the balance sheet date (previous year: EUR 114 million), including liabilities from rental and leasing agreements of EUR 42 million to be recognized as liabilities under IFRS 16 (previous year: EUR 45 million). Total assets increased to EUR 512 million (previous year: EUR 485 million).

Confirmation of the 2023 guidance

Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2023 financial year published in the ad hoc announcement of December 20, 2022. This envisages revenue in the range of EUR 500 to 540 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 65 and 71 million in the 2023 financial year. In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate of 10 to 15 percent for the coming three-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to grow further to 15 percent within this period.

Notes

The 2022 Annual Report of Allgeier SE will be published on April 28, 2023 and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.

All business figures for the 2022 financial year are preliminary and have not yet been conclusively audited by the Group's auditor. Information for periods after December 31, 2022 represents expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE assumes no guarantee and no liability that future developments and actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2021.



