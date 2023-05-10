Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 19:56:03

EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros

10-May-2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1.5 billion euros. The program shall start end-May 2023 and be finalized by December 31, 2023, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianzs core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Privacy Note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our  privacy statement.

10-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1629835

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1629835  10-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen

09:53 Allianz Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09:18 Allianz Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:03 Allianz Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:17 Allianz Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:48 Allianz Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allianz 212,00 0,24% Allianz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost präsentieren sich die Märkte am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen