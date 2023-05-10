EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros



10-May-2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1.5 billion euros. The program shall start end-May 2023 and be finalized by December 31, 2023, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares. Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianzs core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities. No duty to update Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law. Privacy Note Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement. 10-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

