EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2.5 billion euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2.5 billion euros



25-Feb-2026 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 2.5 billion euros. The program shall start in March 2026 and be finalized by December 31, 2026, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares. Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE



