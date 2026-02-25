Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
|
25.02.2026 18:56:43
EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2.5 billion euros
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 2.5 billion euros. The program shall start in March 2026 and be finalized by December 31, 2026, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.
Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE
End of Inside Information
25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@allianz.com
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008404005
|WKN:
|840400
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281716
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2281716 25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
