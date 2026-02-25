Allianz Aktie

WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

25.02.2026 18:56:43

EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2.5 billion euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2.5 billion euros

25-Feb-2026 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 2.5 billion euros. The program shall start in March 2026 and be finalized by December 31, 2026, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE



End of Inside Information

25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281716

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281716  25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

