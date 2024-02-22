EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1 billion euros and amendment of the dividend policy of Allianz S

|
Allianz SE today has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1 billion euros. The program shall start in early March 2024 and be finalized by December 31, 2024, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.
Allianz SE today further decided on the amendment of the dividend policy:
Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders. The framework for this is determined by our net income and the need for an adequate capitalization.
Please note: This dividend policy represents the current intention of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and may be revised in the future. Also, the dividend payment in any given year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, each of which may elect to deviate from this dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the decision of the Annual General Meeting.
These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz’s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.
