EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces forecast raise for 2022

Sofia / Munich, 3 November 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, raises full-year 2022 guidance following a further acceleration in growth momentum at the beginning of Q4.

Based on the successful business development in October 2022 and the solid order backlog, Allterco is raising its initial forecast for the 2022 financial year. The Company now expects an increase in revenue to EUR 45-46 million (previously: EUR 43.5 million) and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of between EUR 10-10.5 million (previously: EUR 9.6 million) for the 2022 financial year.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for 9M 2022 on 14 November 2022.

** EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 3 November 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

