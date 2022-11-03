|
03.11.2022 15:00:17
EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces forecast raise for 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 3 November 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, raises full-year 2022 guidance following a further acceleration in growth momentum at the beginning of Q4.
Based on the successful business development in October 2022 and the solid order backlog, Allterco is raising its initial forecast for the 2022 financial year. The Company now expects an increase in revenue to EUR 45-46 million (previously: EUR 43.5 million) and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of between EUR 10-10.5 million (previously: EUR 9.6 million) for the 2022 financial year.
The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for 9M 2022 on 14 November 2022.
** EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 3 November 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1478855
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1478855 03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!