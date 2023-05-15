EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces Guidance 2023 and medium-term growth targets to 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Forecast

Allterco JSCo announces Guidance 2023 and medium-term growth targets to 2026



15-May-2023 / 22:25 CET/CEST

Allterco JSCo announces Guidance 2023 and medium-term growth targets to 2026

Sofia / Munich, 15 May 2023 Allterco JSCo (Allterco / the Company) announced its guidance for the current financial year 2023 and its medium-term growth targets to 2026. For the current financial year 2023, the Board of Directors expects IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services of EUR 72.0 million (BGN 140.8 million) compared to EUR 47.6 million in the previous year (BGN 93.1 million). 2023 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are likely to be above EUR 17.0 million (BGN 33.2 million) compared to EUR 10.4 million in the previous year (BGN 20.3 million). Based on its expansion efforts and the market launch of new products, Allterco projects average annual growth of around 43.2% in the medium term to a revenue target of more than EUR 200.0 million by the end of 2026. For EBIT, the medium-term target is above EUR 50.0 million by the end of 2026, with average annual growth of around 48.1%.

Medium-term growth targets 2023 2026 (in EUR million)

Targets 2023 Guidance 2026 Target Revenue 72.0 >200.0 Growth vs 2022 (in %) 51.0% >320.0% EBIT >17.0 >50.0 EBIT Margin (in %) >23.0% >25.0%

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

