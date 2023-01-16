NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 14:00:23

EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022

16-Jan-2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022

Sofia / Munich, 16 January 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 56.1% year-on-year increase in FY 2022 in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 47.5 million (BGN 92.9 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 60.0%, amounting to EUR 45.2 million (BGN 88.4 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 20.6% to EUR 2.2 million (BGN 4.3 million).

With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded its revenue forecast for FY 2022 of EUR 4546 million.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q4 2022 on 1 March 2023, the Consolidated Annual Financial Report 2022 will be published on 28 April 2023.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 16 January 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1536005

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1536005  16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

