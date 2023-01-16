|
16.01.2023 14:00:23
EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 16 January 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 56.1% year-on-year increase in FY 2022 in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 47.5 million (BGN 92.9 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 60.0%, amounting to EUR 45.2 million (BGN 88.4 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 20.6% to EUR 2.2 million (BGN 4.3 million).
With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded its revenue forecast for FY 2022 of EUR 4546 million.
The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q4 2022 on 1 March 2023, the Consolidated Annual Financial Report 2022 will be published on 28 April 2023.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 16 January 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1536005
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1536005 16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo veröffentlicht vorläufige Konzernumsatzzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
04.01.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo acquires 60% of Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o. (EQS Group)
|
04.01.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo erwirbt 60 % des slowenischen IoT-Anbieters GOAP d.o.o. (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Uplisting to the Premium Equities Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Einbeziehung in Premium Equities Segment der Bulgarischen Börse (EQS Group)
|
13.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
13.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Beschlüsse der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)