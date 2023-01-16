EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues FY 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Sofia / Munich, 16 January 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 56.1% year-on-year increase in FY 2022 in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 47.5 million (BGN 92.9 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 60.0%, amounting to EUR 45.2 million (BGN 88.4 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 20.6% to EUR 2.2 million (BGN 4.3 million).

With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded its revenue forecast for FY 2022 of EUR 4546 million.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q4 2022 on 1 March 2023, the Consolidated Annual Financial Report 2022 will be published on 28 April 2023.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 16 January 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

