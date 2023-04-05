|
05.04.2023 15:31:08
EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 5 April 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 62.2% year-on-year increase in Q1 2023 in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 14.2 million (BGN 27.8 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded IoT and smart home devices increased by 63.9%, amounting to EUR 13.9 million (BGN 27.2 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 14.1% to EUR 0.3 million (BGN 0.6 million).
The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2023 on 15 May.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 5 April 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
End of Inside Information
05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1602253
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1602253 05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
