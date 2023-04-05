EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 15:31:08

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023

05-Apr-2023 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023

Sofia / Munich, 5 April 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 62.2% year-on-year increase in Q1 2023 in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 14.2 million (BGN 27.8 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded IoT and smart home devices increased by 63.9%, amounting to EUR 13.9 million (BGN 27.2 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 14.1% to EUR 0.3 million (BGN 0.6 million).

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2023 on 15 May.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 5 April 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1602253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1602253  05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

