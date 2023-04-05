EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2023



Sofia / Munich, 5 April 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 62.2% year-on-year increase in Q1 2023 in revenue from sales of devices and related services to EUR 14.2 million (BGN 27.8 million), based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded IoT and smart home devices increased by 63.9%, amounting to EUR 13.9 million (BGN 27.2 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 14.1% to EUR 0.3 million (BGN 0.6 million).

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2023 on 15 May.

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 5 April 2023 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

