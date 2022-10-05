Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 11:00:19

EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

05-Oct-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues 9M 2022

Sofia / Munich, 5 October 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 49.8%* year-on-year increase in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to BGN 57.7 million (EUR 29.5 million) in 9M 2022, based on preliminary data. The revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 51.0%, amounting to BGN 54.5 million (EUR 27.8 million), followed by the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices, which increased by 32.5% to BGN 3.2 million (EUR 1.6 million).

With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded budget and forecast for 9M 2022 by 5.4%. Compared to 9M 2021 the growth rate of the Company is increasing, in line with the management expectations of an annual growth rate of 43% for 2022.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for 9M 2022 on 14 November 2022.

* Changes show only the year-on-year growth of revenue from IoT business and do not reflect revenue from value added services in Asia since the Asian telco business was sold in September 2021.

** EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 5 October 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

05-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1457213

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1457213  05-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allterco AD Registered Shs 17,40 8,07% Allterco AD Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen