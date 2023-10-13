EQS-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Extraordinary General Meeting to distribute a special dividend of EUR 250 million and increase of FFO guidance 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Change in Forecast

alstria office REIT-AG: Extraordinary General Meeting to distribute a special dividend of EUR 250 million and increase of FFO guidance 2023



13-Oct-2023 / 14:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





alstria office REIT-AG intends to return EUR 250 million of capital to the shareholders by end of 2023 via special dividend and increases FFO guidance for FY 2023

Extraordinary general meeting to resolve on special dividend by end of 2023

FFO guidance 2023 increased from EUR 79 million to EUR 84 million

Hamburg, October 13, 2023 – Today, management board and supervisory board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017)) resolved to prepare for an extraordinary general meeting in order to return approx. EUR 250 million of capital to the shareholders by end of the year.

On April 8, 2022, the Company had already announced its intention to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback or – subject to a decision by a general meeting of the Company – in the form of a special dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has so far distributed approx. EUR 750 million of special dividend based on a corresponding resolution of the extraordinary general meeting in August 2022.

The repayment of further approx. EUR 250 million shall be made – subject to a decision by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on December 1, 2023 – in the form of a special dividend payment.

Based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2023, alstria confirms the forecast for revenues of EUR 190 million for the full year 2023. Due to a favourable cost development in the first 9 months of 2023, the FFO forecast for the full year 2023 has been revised upwards from previously EUR 79 million to EUR 84 million.

Contact:

Ralf Dibbern

Head of Finance, Controlling & Reporting

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 226 341 329

Email: RDibbern@alstria.de

Weitere Informationen:

www.alstria.de

www.beehive.work

linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of June 30, 2023, the portfolio comprises 106 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.7 billion.



Disclaimer

This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria’s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment – especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.