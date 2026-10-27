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WKN DE: A41YHG / ISIN: DE000A41YHG1

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27.10.2026 13:56:23

EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros

27-Oct-2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros

Trostberg, October 27, 2026 - The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to buy back up to 125,000 shares of the company via the stock exchange over a period of up to 12 months, at a total purchase price of up to 20 million euros (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The buyback is intended (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies as part of any future employee stock ownership plans, or (iii) to cancel the repurchased shares and thereby reduce the company’s share capital. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The share buyback will not begin until after the release of the third-quarter 2026 results on October 29, 2026, and thus after the closed period has ended. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately prior to its commencement.



End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2423056

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2423056  27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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