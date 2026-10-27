EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros



27-Oct-2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST

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Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros



Trostberg, October 27, 2026 - The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to buy back up to 125,000 shares of the company via the stock exchange over a period of up to 12 months, at a total purchase price of up to 20 million euros (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The buyback is intended (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies as part of any future employee stock ownership plans, or (iii) to cancel the repurchased shares and thereby reduce the company’s share capital. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The share buyback will not begin until after the release of the third-quarter 2026 results on October 29, 2026, and thus after the closed period has ended. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately prior to its commencement.