EQS-Adhoc: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

15-Feb-2023 / 06:56 CET/CEST

. For 2022, Group sales of 407.1 million and operating EBITA of 68.0 million were achieved. The operating EBITA margin in 2022 was 16.7 percent. Both sales and operating EBITA reached new records, increasing by 9.3 and 2.4 percent respectively year-on-year.

In the Personnel Services segment, earnings growth in 2022 was well above original expectations at 23 percent, with expansion and growth plans being successfully implemented at the same time. However, the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by an exceptionally high and unexpected wave of illnesses throughout Germany. This resulted in a one-off impact on sales and EBITA of over 3 million in the final quarter.

In the Training segment, the recent positive development continued in the 4th quarter, a promising starting position for 2023. However, the full year 2022 marks a weak development with a 46 percent decline in segment earnings.

Over the course of the year, the successes in the Personnel Services segment compensated for the lower-than-expected results in the Training segment. Ultimately, the overall Group target of achieving operating EBITA of over 70 million at the end of the year was slightly missed as a result of the unexpected illness effect in the fourth quarter.

The final figures for fiscal 2022, including the forecast for 2023 and the dividend proposal, will be announced at an annual press conference / analysts' event on March 21, 2023.

