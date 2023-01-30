|
30.01.2023 21:10:22
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 January 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Alexander Everke will step down as CEO of ams OSRAM after seven successful years at the helm of the company. He will be succeeded by Aldo Kamper whom the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM has today appointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Aldo Kamper has been CEO of Leoni AG, Nuremberg, a global player in energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry, since 2018. Prior, Aldo Kamper spent over 15 years in different management positions with OSRAM, most recently as general manager of the business unit Opto Semiconductors, which recorded significant growth under his leadership.
Alexander Everke was appointed member of the Management Board of ams AG (now ams-OSRAM AG) in 2015 and became CEO in 2016. Since then he developed the company into a leading provider of optical solutions via organic growth and successful acquisitions. In this period, group revenues grew rapidly from around EUR 500 million to around EUR 5 billion (fiscal year 2021). At the same time, the companys portfolio was significantly expanded by innovative sensor products and leading LED technology.
Alexander Everke emphasized: Two years after operationally completing the acquisition of OSRAM the integration of both businesses into one company has reached an advanced stage. ams OSRAM is strongly positioned for the future as a highly innovative semiconductor player with an attractive portfolio and excellent market position. This is the point in time for me to hand over leadership of the company to a successor and pursue other endeavors. I would like to thank my colleagues in the Management Board and the employees of ams OSRAM who supported me on this successful journey.
Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, noted: We want to thank Alexander Everke for his tireless commitment and strong leadership over the past years. He has made ams OSRAM a hallmark of innovation, customer orientation, and technological excellence. We wish him all the best for his future.
Aldo Kamper will continue and further develop the strategic focus of the company. His technological competence and management experience form an excellent basis to exploit the opportunities from combining sensing and LED technology. He promoted early stages of the development of microLED technology at OSRAM and will drive the successful industrialization of this technology to benefit customers, shareholders and employees.
Alexander Everke will actively support the transfer of his responsibilities and remain in an advisory role to the company until year-end 2023. Further details of the handover, which is expected to be implemented during spring 2023, are still in discussion.
###
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube
30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A18XM4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1547107
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1547107 30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ams AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ams AGmehr Analysen
|27.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|ams Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.01.23
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.22
|ams Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|ams Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.01.23
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.22
|ams Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|ams kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|06.05.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.21
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|ams Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.01.23
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.01.23
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.22
|ams Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ams AG
|8,82
|-1,52%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt gab der DAX letztlich ebenfalls etwas nach. Der Wall Street-Handel ist von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.