EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan



12-Jan-2026

ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (12 January 2026) -- ams OSRAM confirms being in advanced discussions on the potential sale of certain businesses as part of its previously communicated deleveraging plan

Owing to market rumors, ams-OSRAM AG confirms that the company is in advanced discussions concerning the sale of certain business activities of ams-OSRAM AG while safeguarding the Premstaetten, Austria, site long-term. The envisaged transaction is part of the implementation of the company’s accelerated deleveraging plan as communicated in April 2025, aiming to generate proceeds from divestitures well above EUR 500 million. At this moment, the company cannot give any assurances as to the outcome of the discussions and will provide additional information in due course.

