ams-OSRAM Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
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13.11.2026 07:15:14
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM delivers continued core growth despite mixed end-market demand, led by strong Opto Semiconductors
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Core growth and underlying performance
Strategic growth vectors in Digital Photonics
Outlook
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (13 November 2026) – ams OSRAM delivered continued core growth in Q3 despite significant portfolio effects on reported results, while further progress in AI Photonics moves the technology closer to commercialization.
“We are increasingly seeing the strength of our reshaped core portfolio while turning our technology leadership in Digital Photonics into tangible commercial opportunities. AI Photonics, targeting datacenter optical interconnects, moves closer to commercialization. We are building the next growth chapter for ams OSRAM with a stronger portfolio, an improved financial profile and a clear focus on profitable growth with differentiating technology.” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
Q3/26 – Group Financial Summary
1) Adjusted for microLED strategy adaption expenses, M&A-related, other transformation and share-based compensation costs, results from investments in associates and sale of businesses.
2) n.m. = not meaningful due to sign change.
*Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics (SRMO) - Open Compute Project
Group revenues reached EUR 829 million, up 3% sequentially, driven by continued growth in Opto Semiconductors and the seasonal upswing in the traditional automotive lamps business. Reported revenues declined 3% year-on-year, reflecting mainly significant portfolio changes. On a like-for-like basis and at constant currencies, the semiconductor core portfolio grew approximately 3% year-on-year led by 8% comparable growth in Opto Semiconductors, despite continued weakness in the Chinese smartphone market impacting Light Sensors & Photonics (LSP, formerly CMOS Sensors & ASICs).
Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 135 million, translating into an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3%, above the midpoint of guidance. The margin reflected the softer portfolio mix following the sale of the non-optical sensor business and the related manufacturing services at non-accretive margins. Reported EBITDA of EUR 503 million and reported net result of EUR 319 million primarily reflected the income from selling the non-optical mixed-signal sensor business.
Q3/26 - Cash Generation & Financial Position
1) Free cash flow – defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX including related grants plus proceeds from divestments
2) n.m. = not meaningful due to sign change.
3) Liability as part of ‘other financial liabilities’
4) At the end of Q3/26, the Group held close to 90 % of the shares of OSRAM Licht AG
Free cash flow primarily reflected proceeds from the non-optical sensor divestment, significantly strengthening the Group’s financial position. Excluding divestment proceeds, cash generation was impacted by the further reduction of factoring and the semi-annual senior notes interest payment.
Execution of the Simplify program continued during the quarter, delivering more than EUR 20 million of run-rate savings to date towards the target of EUR 200 million by FY28.
Q3/26 - Digital Photonics: Commercialization Progress
AI Photonics: The Company advanced its 850 nm Thin-Film microVCSEL platform for highly parallel, ultra-low-power optical interconnects for next-generation AI infrastructure, demonstrating error-free 32 Gb/s operation at approximately 0.25 pJ/bit. At the same time, the ecosystem around the wide-and-slow architecture continues to expand, including ams OSRAM’s participation in the Credo-led SRMO OCP initiative for interoperable short-reach micro-emitter optical links and micro-emitters featured in Credo’s Active Light Cable (ALC) demonstration.
Q3/26 - Business Unit (BU) Results & Industry Update
Semiconductor Business
Semiconductor revenues were EUR 625 million in Q3 2026, up 1% sequentially and down 2% year-on-year on a reported basis, with portfolio changes and softer consumer demand masking continued growth in the core business.
1) Divestment of non-optical mixed-signal sensors to IFX closed Q3 2026
2) n.m. = not meaningful
Optical Semiconductors (OS) delivered another strong quarter, with broad-based growth across end markets and adjusted EBITDA margin improving sequentially to 19.2% on higher volumes and better factory performance.
Light Sensors & Photonics (LSP) primarily reflected selling the non-optical sensor business to Infineon, softer consumer demand in China and the transition to manufacturing services.
Semiconductors industry dynamics
Automotive remained broadly stable year-on-year as continued content and market-share gains helped offset softer market conditions. Excluding portfolio effects, automotive semiconductor business grew by approx. 4 % year-on-year. Industrial & Medical grew 12% year-on-year, supported by the ongoing industrial recovery and strength in horticulture, visualization and sensing. Excluding portfolio effects, I&M grew by approx. 23% year-on-year. Consumer declined 13%, mainly reflecting weakness in the smartphone market and portfolio effects.
Lamps & Systems Business (L&S, traditional auto lamps):
L&S showed also a portfolio effect: reported revenues declined 6% year-on-year as a result of the divestiture of the industrial- and entertainment business, while the remaining business grew 9%, continuing to demonstrate strong momentum and market-share gains amid structural shifts in the competitive landscape. Revenues increased 11% sequentially on normal seasonality, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 23.1% on higher volumes and improved factory performance.
1) Divestment of Entertainment and Industry Lamps to Ushio closed Q1 2026
2) n.m. = not meaningful
Outlook
For Q4 2026, ams OSRAM expects revenues of EUR 750 – 850 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% ± 1.5 percentage points, based on an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12. The outlook reflects normal seasonality, with lower semiconductor revenue expected to be partly offset by the seasonal peak in the traditional automotive lamps business. The impact of portfolio divestitures is of the order of EUR 75 million compared to Q4 2025.
For FY27, the company continues to see a clear path to positive free cash flow.
Additional Information
Additional financial information as well as a comprehensive investor presentation for the third quarter 2026 is available on the company website.
ams OSRAM will host a press call as well as a conference call for analysts and investors on the third quarter 2026 results on Friday, 13 November 2026. The conference call for analysts and investors will start at 9:45 a.m. CET and can be joined via webcast. The conference call for journalists will take place at 11:00 a.m. CET.
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.
“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube
Consolidated Statement of Income in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
1) microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments and reversals of impairments on assets as well as additions to and reversals of provisions) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
Consolidated Balance Sheet in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited) – Cont’d
Reconciliation from adjusted figures to reported figures in accordance with IFRS
1 Acquisition-related expenses include amortization, depreciation and impairment of purchase price allocated assets, integration, carve-out and other acquisition related costs. The amount for the nine months until September 30, 2025, contains the gain from the court ruling on trade secret and patent infringement suit.
2 microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments losses and reversals of impairment losses on assets, additions to and reversals of provisions, and other expenses) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
3 The amount reported represents the difference between depreciation, amortization, impairment losses and reversals of impairment losses reported in accordance with IFRS and the corresponding amounts adjusted and therefore comprises the adjusted value attributable to these positions.
Reconciliation of Comparable Free Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
APM Definitions
End of Inside Information
13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
|EQS News ID:
|2434116
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434116 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM delivers continued core growth despite mixed end-market demand, led by strong Opto Semiconductors (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu ams-OSRAM AG
|23.09.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Neutral
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|ams-OSRAM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|UBS AG
|09.04.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.26
|ams-OSRAM Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|ams-OSRAM Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|ams-OSRAM Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.26
|ams-OSRAM Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|ams-OSRAM Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|ams-OSRAM Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|ams-OSRAM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|ams-OSRAM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Barclays Capital
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|ams-OSRAM AG
|16,25
|-11,68%
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