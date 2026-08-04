ams-OSRAM Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
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04.08.2026 07:15:14
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM delivers Q2 at guidance high end and readies microLED arrays for next-generation AR smart glasses
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Key Performance Update Q2/26
Digital Photonics Strategy Progress
Outlook Q3/26
Comments on FY26 & FY27
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (04 August 2026) – ams OSRAM delivers Q2 at guidance high end and readies microLED arrays for next-generation AR smart glasses
“Building on strong core business performance, we are sharpening our focus on Digital Photonics as a key growth driver. Effective July 1, we established dedicated Digital Photonics business lines to accelerate execution and scale our innovation pipeline. We achieved key milestones towards mass-production readiness of our novel microLED array based light engines for next-generation AR smart glasses. In parallel, we are advancing AI photonics with expanding our product portfolio. The momentum towards becoming the leader in Digital Photonics is building and will increasingly translate into our financials.” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
Q2/26 - Business and Earnings Summary
In Q2, group revenues reached EUR 805 million, coming in at the upper end of the guided range. Revenues increased by 1 % quarter-on-quarter, reflecting strong business in automotive and industrial semiconductors and a strong automotive lamps business compensating for the deconsolidation of the Entertainment & Industry Lamps (‘Specialty Lamps’) business following its sale to Ushio Inc.
Year-on-year, group revenues increased despite FX headwinds, the exit of non-core semiconductor activities (‘Re-establish the Base’) and the divestment of the Specialty Lamps business. At a constant EUR/USD exchange rate and on a like-for-like basis, revenues from the core portfolio increased by approximately 9 %.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.9 % at the high end of the guided range, with adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of EUR 136 million. The (non-adjusted) EBITDA margin stood at 14.2%, with (non-adjusted) EBITDA of EUR 115 million.
Adjusted net result amounted to EUR minus 55 million, reflecting higher net financing cost that are strongly driven by expenses for call premiums in relation with the early redemption of a large part of our Senior Notes due 2029 besides recurring quarterly transformation-related charges, purchase price allocation and share-based compensation. (Non-adjusted) net result came in at minus EUR 121 million.
Q2/26 - Digital Photonics: Progress Update
Digital Photonics is the core driver of the Company’s long-term growth strategy, combining advanced, pixelated emitters, sensors and electronics to digitally control light emission and optical sensing. This technology enables dynamic lighting, light-based sensing, projection, directed energy and high-speed data communication.
In Q2 2026, the Company made further progress in executing its Digital Photonics strategy:
Q2/26 – Implementation of ‘Simplify’ Program
The ‘Simplify’ transformation and savings program (launched on 07 Feb 2026) targets additional EUR 200 million run-rate savings by FY28 and impacting around 2,000 employees, roughly half of them in Europe. Negotiations with the workers’ council have been concluded recently, enabling the stringent execution according to plan.
The continued implementation of the program delivered approximately EUR 10 million run-rate savings to date as of end of the second quarter.
Q2/26 - Cash Generation & Balance Sheet Update
Free cash flow – defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX including related grants plus proceeds from divestments – came in negative with EUR -119 million, driven by reduction of factoring, transformation cost for the ‘Simplify’ program and higher interest cost, due to paying related interest from the repaid 2029 senior notes. A year ago, this figure stood at minus EUR 14 million.
Under its accelerated and comprehensive plan to deleverage its balance sheet (announced 30 April 2025), the company has entered into multiple divestment agreements. These include the sale of its Specialty Lamps business to Ushio Inc., closed early March 2026, the divestment of its non-optical mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon, closed on 1 July 2026 and the divestment of its CMOS image sensor business to Indie, signed early May 2026.
In total, the company expects therefore approx. EUR 700 million proceeds, of which around EUR 660 million were received to date, with the closing of the sale of the image sensor business pending.
As of 30 June 2026, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 994 million (the proceeds from the divestment of the non-optical sensor business were received on 01 July 2026).
Consequently, the net debt position stood at EUR 1,288 million at the end of Q2/26, compared to EUR 1,071 million at the end of Q1/26. The equivalent value of the Malaysia sale-and-leaseback (SLB) Malaysia transaction increased by EUR 3 million, reflecting the net effect of quarterly accrued interest and movements in the MYR exchange rate.
At the end of Q2/26, the Group held approx. 89 % of the shares of OSRAM Licht AG.
Q2/26 - Business Unit (BU) Results & Industry Update
Semiconductor Business
Semiconductor revenues amounted to EUR 621 million in Q2 2026, compared to EUR 583 million a year ago. The core portfolio continued to grow, supported by custom sensor products that were introduced two years ago, which largely offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities. On a comparable basis, semiconductor growth was approx. 13 %, adjusting for the EUR/USD headwind (approx. EUR 11 million) and the discontinued non-core portfolio.
Optical Semiconductors (OS)
In OS, business improved across the board both seasonally and structurally with showing strong growth sequentially, but also in a year-on-year comparison. In automotive, strong order entry was driven by content and market-share gains including potentially some supply-chain restocking against the backdrop of weaking global car production and soft car sales in certain regions. In Industrial, a strong improvement in horticulture and broad-based momentum in industrial applications drove the good quarterly contribution despite continued macro uncertainty. Short-term ordering patterns remained the norm, especially in automotive. Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 65 million from EUR 55 million in Q1 reflecting operating leverage, partly offset by inventory revaluation related to factor cost movements and product mix changes. (Non-adjusted) EBITDA reached EUR 52 million, reflecting the same underlying drivers, compared to Q1 which was impacted by one-time transformation cost accruals. Year-on-year, adjusted and non-adjusted EBITDA were lower primarily due to FX headwinds in the cost base and high raw material cost.
CMOS Sensors & ASICs (CSA):
CSA revenues improved to EUR 257 million from EUR 224 million in Q1/26, driven by seasonality across the consumer portfolio and strong traction in the non-optical sensor business (which was transferred to Infineon 01-July-2026, whilst manufacturing services continue). Profitability scaled largely in line with revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 42 million from EUR 24 million in Q1/26, demonstrating strong operating leverage. Non-adjusted EBITDA came in at EUR 36 million. Compared to the prior year, adjusted and non-adjusted EBITDA reflected higher R&D investments funding strategic growth initiatives as well as FX headwinds.
Semiconductors industry dynamics
Automotive:
Automotive revenues increased quarter-on-quarter based on a strong order entry driven by content and share gains and potentially some supply-chain restocking against the backdrop of weaking global car production and soft car sales in certain regions. Customers continued to order on very short notice. Year-on-year, Automotive increased by 1 % including FX headwinds. The LED / Opto Semiconductors automotive business grew approx. 5 % on a like-for-like basis year-on-year.
Industrial & Medical (I&M):
I&M revenues increased sharply by 31 % quarter-on-quarter to EUR 204 million, reflecting an industrial recovery, strong horticulture business with share gains and strong order entry ahead of the deconsolidation of non-optical sensor business. Year-on-year, I&M surged by 19 % in line with the broader industrial recovery and share gains in horticulture as an example.
Consumer:
Consumer revenues improved seasonally to EUR 186 million from EUR 178 million in Q1/26. Towards the end of the quarter, signs of weakening demand showed up in components for Android based smart phones, driven by the known shortages in memory products that lead to lower production rates at phone makers. Year-on-year, revenues increased by 2 % despite the exit of non-core portfolio products and FX headwinds. On a like-for-like basis, consumer revenues grew approx. 15 % in a year-on-year comparison.
Lamps & Systems Business (L&S, traditional auto & industrial lamps):
Lamps & Systems accounted for approx. 23 % of Group revenues in Q2/26. Reflecting the deconsolidation of the Specialty Lamps business, revenues declined 25 % quarter-on-quarter. Within the remaining automotive-focused business, revenues decreased 17 %, consistent with normal seasonality.
This is particularly evident in the year-on-year comparison when only looking at the remaining automotive business. Business improved by 14%, highlighting the Company’s ability to capture meaningful share gains amid structural shifts in the competitive landscape.
Adj. EBITDA declined to EUR34million from EUR56million in Q1/26, driven by lower production volumes and the deconsolidation effect of the sold Specialty Lamps business. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin landed at a still very strong 18.3%. Non-adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 17.2 %. Year-on-year, profitability improved meaningfully. Adj. EBITDA rose from EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million in Q2/26. (Non-adjusted) EBITDA even improved by 57% and landed at EUR 32 million.
Guidance for the third quarter 2026
Important note: due to closing the sale of the non-optical sensor business to Infineon on 01-July-2026, the typical seasonal upswing into the second half is masked by deconsolidation of this business.
Business guidance
For its semiconductor business, the Company expects:
deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business.
Overall, the semiconductor business is expected to stay broadly flat – reflecting the normal seasonal uplift and structural growth offset by the deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business.
For its traditional automotive lamps business, the Company expects a quarter-on-quarter revenue increase in line with the typical seasonal pattern of the automotive aftermarket lighting business.
As a result, the Group expects third quarter revenues in a range of EUR 770 to 870 million assuming a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15. The impact of the weaker USD on revenues compared to a year ago is of the order of EUR 10 million. The impact of the sale of the non-optical sensor business to Infineon is of the order of EUR 40 million and 20 million EUR EBITDA and thus reducing the typical upswing into the third quarter.
The company expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at 16.0 % +/-1.5 % in line with revenue development and the margin dilution effect caused by the deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business whilst still providing manufacturing services to the buyer at a service margin.
Comments on FY26 & FY27
The FY26 expectations remain broadly unchanged versus three months ago.
In light of the divestments and a weaker USD, the company continues to anticipate a slight year-on-year softening in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively affected by various one-off impacts, including effects related to divestments, stranded costs, higher precious-metal prices and other temporary factors.
For FY27, the company continues to see a path to return to positive Free Cash Flow (including net interest, excluding divestments).
Additional Information
Additional financial information as well as a comprehensive investor presentation for the second quarter 2026 is available on the company website.
ams OSRAM will host a press call as well as a conference call for analysts and investors on the second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, 04 August 2026. The conference call for analysts and investors will start at 9:45 a.m. CEST and can be joined via webcast. The conference call for journalists will take place at 11:00 a.m. CEST.
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.
“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube
Consolidated Statement of Income in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
1) microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments and reversals of impairments on assets as well as additions to and reversals of provisions) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
Consolidated Balance Sheet in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited) – Cont’d
Reconciliation from adjusted figures to reported figures in accordance with IFRS
1 Acquisition-related expenses include amortization, depreciation and impairment of purchase price allocated assets, integration, carve-out and other acquisition related costs. The amount for Q2 2025 and 1st Half 2025 contains the gain from the court ruling on trade secret and patent infringement suit.
2 microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments losses and reversals of impairment losses on assets, additions to and reversals of provisions, and other expenses) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
Reconciliation of Comparable Free Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
APM Definitions
End of Inside Information
04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
|EQS News ID:
|2376580
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2376580 04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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