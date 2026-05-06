ams-OSRAM Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
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06.05.2026 20:22:04
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM delivers strong Q1 results, enters AI market through a development agreement with a leading AI photonics customer and sees path to positive Free Cash Flow in 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Key Performance Figures Q1/26:
Digital Photonics Strategy Progress:
Outlook Q2/26
Comments on FY26
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (06 May 2026) – ams OSRAM enters AI market through a development agreement with a leading AI photonics customer and sees path to positive Free Cash Flow in 2027
“We delivered a strong start into the year. Securing a development agreement with a leading commercialization partner for AI photonics solutions for AI data centers marks another important milestone, clearly demonstrating that our transformation to create the leader in Digital Photonics is gaining momentum. At the same time, we are rapidly completing our portfolio to become the decisive enabler for next generation, AI powered augmented reality smart glasses.” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
Q1/26 Business and Earnings Summary
In Q1, group revenues reached EUR 796 million, coming in well within the upper half of the guided range. Revenues declined 9 % quarter-on-quarter, reflecting normal seasonality and the partial deconsolidation of the Specialty Lamps business following its sale to Ushio Inc.
Year-on-year, group revenues decreased slightly due to FX headwinds, the exit of non-core semiconductor activities (“Re-Establish the Base”) and the divestment of the Specialty Lamps business. At a constant EUR/USD exchange rate and on a like-for-like basis, revenues from the core portfolio increased by approximately 8 %.
Adj. EBITDA margin was 16.5 % at the upper end of the guided range, with adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of EUR 131 million.
The Adj. net result amounted to EUR minus 72 million, reflecting higher net financing cost that are strongly driven by a negative valuation change of the call premium embedded in the outstanding Senior Notes besides recurring quarterly transformation-related charges, purchase price allocation and share-based compensation.
Q1/26 - Digital Photonics: Progress Update
Digital Photonics is the core driver of the Company’s long-term growth strategy, combining advanced, pixelated emitters, sensors and electronics to digitally controlled light emission and optical sensing. This technology enables dynamic lighting, light-based sensing, projection, directed energy and high-speed data communication.
In Q1 2026, the Company made further progress in executing its Digital Photonics strategy:
Q1/26 Cash Generation & Balance Sheet Update
Free cash flow – defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX after grants plus proceeds from divestments – came in positive with EUR 37 million, driven by the cash proceeds from divesting the Specialty Lamps business. A year ago, this figure stood at minus EUR 28 million.
Under its accelerated and comprehensive plan to deleverage its balance sheet (announced 30 April 2025), the company has entered into multiple/various divestment agreements. These include the sale of its Entertainment & Industry (‘Specialty’) Lamps business to Ushio Inc., signed on 29 July 2025, and the divestment of its non-optical mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon, signed on 3 February 2026.
In total, the company expects therefore approx. EUR 670 million proceeds, of which around EUR 90 million were received in early March 2026 following the closing of the Specialty Lamps transaction to Ushio Inc.
As of 31 March 2026, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 1,317million.
The net debt position remained broadly stable at EUR 1,071 million at the end of Q1/26, compared to EUR 1,078 million at the end of Q4/25. The equivalent value of the Malaysia sale-and-leaseback (SLB) Malaysia transaction increased by EUR 14 million, reflecting the net effect of quarterly accrued interest and movements in the MYR exchange rate.
At the end of Q1/26, the Group held approx. 88 % of the shares of OSRAM Licht AG.
Q1/26 Business Unit (BU) Results & Industry Update
Semiconductor Business
Semiconductor revenues amounted to EUR 551 million in Q1 2026, compared to EUR 571 million a year ago. The core portfolio continued to grow, supported by custom sensor products that were introduced two years ago, which largely offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities. On a comparable basis, semiconductor growth was approx. 9 %, adjusting for the EUR/USD headwind (approx. EUR 46 million) and the phased-out non-core portfolio.
Optical Semiconductors (OS)
In OS, the typical seasonal downswing into the first quarter was softer than usual. January started weak, but demand in February and March rebounded meaningfully, consistent with some degree of supply-chain re-stocking amid continued macro uncertainty, while short-term ordering patterns remained the norm, especially in automotive. Year-on-year, the positive development is hidden by the weaker USD. Adj. EBITDA decreased to EUR 55 million from EUR 72 million in Q4 reflecting among other items FX headwinds and precious metal prices. Year-on-year, adj. EBITDA improved due to higher production volumes which are masked in revenues by FX headwinds.
CMOS Sensors & ASICs (CSA):
CSA revenues declined to EUR 224 million from EUR 265 million in Q4/25, driven mainly by seasonality across the consumer portfolio. Profitability moved largely in line with revenue fall-through, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 24 million versus EUR 42 million in Q4/25. Year-on-year, adj. EBITDA came in lower due to higher R&D expenses to fund growth projects and FX headwinds.
Semiconductors industry dynamics
Automotive:
Automotive revenues were broadly stable quarter-on-quarter, as the typical seasonal slowdown was largely offset by a modest reacceleration in orders over the course of the quarter, while customers continued to order on very short notice. Year-on-year, Automotive declined moderately by 4 % due to FX headwinds. Regionally, China remained the most competitive market amid intense OEM competition, while demand in other regions held up well.
Industrial & Medical (I&M):
I&M revenues decreased quarter-on-quarter to EUR 156 million, reflecting normal seasonality — including especially horticulture reaching its typical seasonal low — and a still cautious ordering pattern. Year-on-year, I&M increased by 11 %, supported by a continued stabilization across end markets and a gradual recovery in industrial automation and medical equipment demand.
Consumer:
Consumer revenues declined seasonally to EUR 178 million from EUR 202 million in Q4/25, consistent with the typical first-quarter downturn. Demand for custom products remained solid, while business in the classic sensor portfolio for premium Asian smartphones remained within expectations. Year-on-year, revenues decreased only due to the exit of non-core portfolio products and FX headwinds.
Mass market:
Mass market was improving with strong book-to-bill, showing healthy inventory levels, whilst Europe and the Americas delivered relatively stronger performance compared with China.
Lamps & Systems Business (L&S, traditional auto & industrial lamps):
Lamps & Systems accounted for approx. 31 % of Group revenues in Q1/26. Against the backdrop of deconsolidation of one month of the Specialty Lamps revenues, revenues declined by 13 % quarter-on-quarter, broadly reflecting seasonality. The seasonal downturn was partially mitigated by stronger-than-usual market-share gains.
Adj. EBITDA increased to EUR56million from EUR51million in Q4 2025, driven by a favorable product mix, strong aftermarket contribution and operational leverage, more than offsetting lower volumes and the one-month deconsolidation effect. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially by 460basis points to 22.8%.
Guidance for the second quarter 2026
Business guidance
For its traditional automotive lamps business, the Company expects a quarter-on-quarter revenue decline in line with the typical seasonal pattern of the aftermarket lighting business, combined with the full deconsolidation of the Specialty Lamps business, partially compensated by market share gains as a consequence of a major competitor’s weakness.
For its semiconductor business, the Company expects:
Overall, the semiconductor business is expected to improve sequentially – reflecting a stronger-than-normal seasonal uplift.
As a result, the Group expects second quarter revenues in a range of EUR 725 to 825 million assuming a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.17. The impact of the weaker USD on revenues compared to a year ago is of the order of EUR 25 million.
The company expects adj. EBITDA to come in at 15.5 % +/-1.5 % in line with revenue development.
Comments on FY26
Expectations for the full year remain unchanged. In light of the divestments and a weaker USD, the company anticipates a modest year-on-year softening in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively affected by various one-off impacts, including effects related to divestments, stranded costs, higher precious-metal prices and other temporary factors.
Free Cash Flow is expected to be above EUR300m in FY26 including divestments. Excluding divestments, Free Cash Flow is expected to be significantly negative, mainly due to the reduction of factoring, repayment of customer prepayment and temporary transition effects.
For FY27, the company anticipates a return to positive Free Cash Flow (including net interest, excluding divestments).
Additional Information
Additional financial information as well as a comprehensive investor presentation for the first quarter 2026 is available on the company website.
ams OSRAM will host a press call as well as a conference call for analysts and investors on the first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, 07 May 2026. The conference call for analysts and investors will start at 9:45 a.m. CET and can be joined via webcast. The conference call for journalists will take place at 11:00 a.m. CET.
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.
“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube
Consolidated Statement of Income in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
1) microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments and reversals of impairments on assets as well as additions to and reversals of provisions) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
Consolidated Balance Sheet in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in accordance with IFRS (unaudited) – Cont’d
Reconciliation from adjusted figures to reported figures in accordance with IFRS
1) Acquisition-related expenses include amortization, depreciation and impairment of purchase price allocated assets, integration, carve-out and acquisition-related costs.
2) microLED adaption result reflects net charges (impairments and reversals of impairments on assets as well as additions to and reversals of provisions) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024.
End of Inside Information
06-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2322738
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2322738 06-May-2026 CET/CEST
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