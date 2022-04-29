|
29.04.2022 18:00:28
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the Annual Report 2021
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Premstätten, Austria and Munich, Germany (29 April 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has published the Annual Report 2021 which is available in electronic format on the company website.
With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.
Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).
ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube
29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A18XM4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1339817
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1339817 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ams AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ams AGmehr Analysen
|14.04.22
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.22
|ams neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|ams Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.22
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.04.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.22
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.22
|ams neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|ams Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.22
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.04.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.22
|ams Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.12.21
|ams Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.04.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.22
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.21
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.21
|ams Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.22
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.22
|ams neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|ams Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.22
|ams Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.04.22
|ams Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ams AG
|11,84
|4,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.