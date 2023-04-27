EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the Annual Report 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the Annual Report 2022



27-Apr-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

-------------------------------------------------------



ams OSRAM has published the Annual Report 2022



Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 April 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has published the Annual Report 2022 which is available in electronic format on the company website.



###

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube