27.04.2023 18:15:34
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the Annual Report 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 April 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has published the Annual Report 2022 which is available in electronic format on the company website.
