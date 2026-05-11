ams-OSRAM Aktie

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WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4

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11.05.2026 07:08:44

EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2026

11-May-2026 / 07:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2026

 

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (11 May 2026) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2026, on the company's website.

 

ams OSRAM convokes its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2026 on 10 June 2026 in Premstaetten, Austria. 

The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting are available on the company website.

 

 

About ams OSRAM 

The amsOSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.  

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR3.3billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com 

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of amsOSRAMGroup. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. 

 

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube 

 

 

For further information    
Investor Relations 
ams-OSRAM AG 
Dr Juergen Rebel 
Senior Vice President 
Investor Relations 
T: +43 3136 500-0 
investor@ams-osram.com 		 Media Relations 
ams-OSRAM AG 
Bernd Hops 
Senior Vice President 
Corporate Communications 
T: +43 3136 500-0 
press@ams-osram.com 
     

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2324568

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2324568  11-May-2026 CET/CEST

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