ams-OSRAM Aktie

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WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4

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20.03.2026 07:15:33

EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report

20-March-2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report

 

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (20 March 2026) – ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) published its 2025 Annual Report

 

ams OSRAM has published its 2025 Annual Report. The report includes a Sustainability Report, prepared on a voluntary basis applying selected European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download on the Company’s website.

 

 

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com   

 

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.  

 

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube 

 

 

For further information  
Investor Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Dr Juergen Rebel
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
T: +43 3136 500-0
investor@ams-osram.com		 Media Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Bernd Hops
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications
T: +43 3136 500-0
press@ams-osram.com
     

 

 



End of Inside Information

20-March-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2294630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2294630  20-March-2026 CET/CEST

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