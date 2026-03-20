EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report



20-March-2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange



ams OSRAM published its 2025 Annual Report

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (20 March 2026) – ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) published its 2025 Annual Report

ams OSRAM has published its 2025 Annual Report. The report includes a Sustainability Report, prepared on a voluntary basis applying selected European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download on the Company’s website.

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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