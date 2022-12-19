Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 16:00:44

EQS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant

EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant

19-Dec-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ/VIENNA, DECEMBER 19, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from CH. Karnchang (Lao) Company Ltd. to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the newly constructed Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic. The contract amount is in the mid triple-digit million-euro range. The contract will come into force in January 2023. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2029.

The ANDRITZ scope includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of seven large Kaplan turbine-generator units (203 MW output each) and three smaller units (18 MW each) including transformers, governors, control, excitation and protection and SCADA systems as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

With a nominal capacity of 1,470 MW, the Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant will have an annual output of about 6,500 GWh and will provide renewable energy to the electricity network of the Kingdom of Thailand. The state-of-the art turbine-generator units at Luang Prabang will feature oil-less turbine runners and a fish-friendly design which significantly contribute to the environmental plant design measures of CH. Karnchang.

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Laos and the whole region.

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business areas portfolio.

