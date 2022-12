EQS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant

EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ANDRITZ AG: Renewable energy for Lao PDR - ANDRITZ receives contract for Luang Prabang hydropower plant



19-Dec-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

GRAZ/VIENNA, DECEMBER 19, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from CH. Karnchang (Lao) Company Ltd. to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the newly constructed Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic. The contract amount is in the mid triple-digit million-euro range. The contract will come into force in January 2023. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2029.

The ANDRITZ scope includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of seven large Kaplan turbine-generator units (203 MW output each) and three smaller units (18 MW each) including transformers, governors, control, excitation and protection and SCADA systems as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

With a nominal capacity of 1,470 MW, the Luang Prabang run-of-river hydropower plant will have an annual output of about 6,500 GWh and will provide renewable energy to the electricity network of the Kingdom of Thailand. The state-of-the art turbine-generator units at Luang Prabang will feature oil-less turbine runners and a fish-friendly design which significantly contribute to the environmental plant design measures of CH. Karnchang.

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Laos and the whole region.

