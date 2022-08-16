EQS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel

EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel



16-Aug-2022 / 15:02 CET/CEST

Graz, August 16, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ and Paracel S.A., Paraguay, have signed a contract under which ANDRITZ is to supply all process equipment and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production equipment for Paracels 1.8 million ton/year pulp mill to be built in Concepción, Paraguay.



ANDRITZ will supply all equipment on an EPC basis. The order value for ANDRITZ will be more than 1.5 billon US dollars. The contract is expected to be booked during 2023.



International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

