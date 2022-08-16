Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 15:02:36

EQS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel

EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ANDRITZ to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel

16-Aug-2022 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Graz, August 16, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ and Paracel S.A., Paraguay, have signed a contract under which ANDRITZ is to supply all process equipment and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production equipment for Paracels 1.8 million ton/year pulp mill to be built in Concepción, Paraguay. 

ANDRITZ will supply all equipment on an EPC basis. The order value for ANDRITZ will be more than 1.5 billon US dollars. The contract is expected to be booked during 2023.

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.
 

