EQS-Adhoc: Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2023: Rejection of the capital reduction, three new candidates on the Supervisory Board and change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Corporate Action

Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2023: Rejection of the capital reduction, three new candidates on the Supervisory Board and change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board



16-Jun-2023 / 00:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Bocholt, 16 June 2023



Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2023: Rejection of the capital reduction, three new candidates on the Supervisory Board and change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

Bocholt, 16 June 2023 [00:49 hrs] - At the Annual General Meeting of Gigaset AG on 15 June 2023, which closed after 11 p.m., Mr. Andreas Tenhofen, Mr. Jan Witt, Mr. Tom Hiss, Ms. Jenny Pan, Mr. Rainer-Christian Koppitz and Ms. Barbara Münch were elected as members of the Supervisory Board. Andreas Tenhofen, Jan Witt and Tom Hiss were elected to the Supervisory Board of the company for the first time.

The proposals for the election of the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Helvin Wong, and for the election of Mr. Ulrich Burkhardt and Dr. Paolo Di Fraia did not receive the required majority.

In the constituent meeting of the newly elected Supervisory Board held directly after the Annual General Meeting, Ms. Barbara Münch was elected Chairperson of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Rainer-Christian Koppitz was elected Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board.

The amendment to the Articles of Association proposed by the shareholder Ludic GmbH under agenda item 8 to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board was rejected.

The subject of the resolution was also an adjusted proposal by the shareholder Ludic GmbH to reduce the share capital in order to create a free capital reserve by consolidating shares at a ratio of 4:1. The measure was rejected by the Annual General Meeting.

Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT phones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company is characterised in a special way by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. Furthermore, a software development centre is maintained in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).