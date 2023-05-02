EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

02-May-2023 / 21:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Monheim am Rhein, 2 May 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (APONTIS PHARMA or Company, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) adjusts its guidance for fiscal year 2023 as a consequence of delivery difficulties at a contracted manufacturer, delayed sales growth, and approval delays. The Company now expects revenues of EUR 42.6 million (previously: EUR 51.7 million) and EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million (previously: EUR 3.2 million).

The reasons for the changes in forecast revenues and earnings include uncertainties in the supply of the product Atorimib by the contracted manufacturer. The contracted manufacturer is striving for a sustained improvement of the supply situation. Such a provision of the originally planned delivery quantities of Atorimib could again lead to a significant improvement in revenues and EBITDA for APONTIS PHARMA. Besides the delays in market launches in the previous year, slower revenue growth of new Single Pills is making itself felt. Furthermore, the national approval by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) of a Single Pill originally planned for launch in fiscal year 2023 was deferred. Furthermore, the national approval by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) of a Single Pill and its subsequent market launch were postponed within fiscal year 2023. According to the applicable approval guidelines for decentralized European procedures, the BfArM was supposed to conduct the national phase and issue the approval notices within a period of 30 days. The European approval for this product has already been obtained in spring 2022.



