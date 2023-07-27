27.07.2023 22:10:32

EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG withdraws forecast for fiscal year 2023 and medium-term planning for 2026

APONTIS PHARMA AG withdraws forecast for fiscal year 2023 and medium-term planning for 2026

Monheim am Rhein, 27 July 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (APONTIS PHARMA or Company, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has withdrawn today its forecast for fiscal year 2023 and with it also its medium-term planning for 2026 based on preliminary figures for the first half of 2023 and expectations for the second half of the year. The reason for this is a slower growth of the Single Pill business than initially expected. Furthermore, expenses related to the resignation of former CEO Karlheinz Gast will lead to an additional cost burden. A forecast for fiscal year 2023 cannot yet be issued at the present time.

To improve profitability in the coming years, the Company has begun preparing a program to increase operational performance and efficiency. This will involve evaluating strategic options for sales and marketing activities to increase sales on the one hand and measures to improve cost structures on the other. The Company will report regularly on the progress of the program.

The Company will publish its 2023 half-year report as planned on 10 August 2023.

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 2173 89 55 4900
F: +49 2173 89 55 1521
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim am Rhein
Germany
apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE
Sven Pauly
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 89 125 09 0330



Aktien in diesem Artikel

APONTIS PHARMA 5,76 -28,36% APONTIS PHARMA

