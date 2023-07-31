EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA: Co-promotion contract with AstraZeneca not to be continued in 2024

31.07.2023 18:40:21

APONTIS PHARMA: Co-promotion contract with AstraZeneca not to be continued in 2024

APONTIS PHARMA: Co-promotion contract with AstraZeneca not to be continued in 2024

31-Jul-2023
Monheim am Rhein, 31 July 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (APONTIS PHARMA or the Company, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has been informed by AstraZeneca that the co-promotion agreement for the product Trixeo will be terminated in 2023 and not continued in 2024. Co-promotion activities by APONTIS PHARMA will be discontinued by the end of October 2023. This cooperation has been in place since April 2021 and was extended annually in each case. The impact on earnings in fiscal 2023 is expected to be minor, as the contractually agreed cap on sales force visits and thus the applicable revenues cap is expected to be only narrowly missed. The expected total revenue for 2023 is approximately EUR 3.0 million.

APONTIS PHARMA is currently in negotiations with several pharmaceutical companies regarding the marketing of corresponding medicinal products within the scope of cooperation 2024 respectively a multi-year cooperation starting 2024. If successfully concluded, the Company expects to generate a comparable earnings contribution in 2024.

