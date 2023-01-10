EQS-Adhoc: Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond



Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond Berlin, 10 January 2023 - Based on the agreement between ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and a group of bondholders of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) regarding the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond, as already disclosed on 16 December 2022, the bondholders have now approved the refinancing with the requisite majority by way of a vote without meeting pursuant to the German Debt Issuance Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz) on the terms already published. Bondholders representing 78.41 % of the aggregate principal amount of the 2020/2023 bond casted their vote and approved the refinancing with 99.75 %. Communicating Person: Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Berlin, 10 January 2023 The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

