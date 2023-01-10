|
10.01.2023 12:46:49
EQS-Adhoc: Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond
Berlin, 10 January 2023 - Based on the agreement between ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and a group of bondholders of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) regarding the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond, as already disclosed on 16 December 2022, the bondholders have now approved the refinancing with the requisite majority by way of a vote without meeting pursuant to the German Debt Issuance Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz) on the terms already published. Bondholders representing 78.41 % of the aggregate principal amount of the 2020/2023 bond casted their vote and approved the refinancing with 99.75 %.
Communicating Person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 10 January 2023
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1531597
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1531597 10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!