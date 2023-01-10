10.01.2023 12:46:49

EQS-Adhoc: Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AGs 2020/2023 bond to the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond

Berlin, 10 January 2023 - Based on the agreement between ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and a group of bondholders of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) regarding the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond, as already disclosed on 16 December 2022, the bondholders have now approved the refinancing with the requisite majority by way of a vote without meeting pursuant to the German Debt Issuance Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz) on the terms already published. Bondholders representing 78.41 % of the aggregate principal amount of the 2020/2023 bond casted their vote and approved the refinancing with 99.75 %.

 

Communicating Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272 eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 10 January 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

