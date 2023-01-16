NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 11:22:18

EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Guidance for 2022 outperformed Revenue Forecast lifted for 2023 - 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast
ATOSS Software AG: Guidance for 2022 outperformed Revenue Forecast lifted for 2023 - 2025

16-Jan-2023 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 16, 2023

 

After an initial review of the results for the whole of 2022, ATOSS Software AG outperformed its guidance on all significant financial indicators in 2022. Against this backdrop, the company raises its revenue forecast for the years 2023 to 2025 substantially.

Group revenues in fiscal 2022 stands at EUR 113 to 114 million (previous year: EUR 97.1 million), exceeding the previous revenue expectation of EUR 110 million. The largest growth driver emanated from cloud solutions, where revenue increased by over 70 percent to EUR 34 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million).

The companys sales performance, in particular, significantly exceeded expectations for the whole of 2022. For example, the Group grew the normalized value for its software order intake by more than 35 percent compared with the previous year, reporting an increase to EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 38.2 million). The EBIT margin will be recorded at around 26 to 27 percent, above the previous outlook of 25 percent.

As a result of this outstanding growth of the business, together with the excellent order book, the company is lifting its previous forecast for 2023-2025. With a look to 2023, the company is now expecting total revenue of EUR 135 million (previously: EUR 125 million) and an EBIT margin of at least 27 percent. For 2024, revenues of EUR 160 million (previously: EUR 145 million), and for 2025 revenues of EUR 190 million (instead of the previous forecast of EUR 170 million) are expected. By 2025, the margin is set to rise to at least 30 percent.

The company will publish further information on January 31, 2023 when it presents its results for the full year of 2022.

Contact

 

ATOSS Software AG

 

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 100

investor.relations@atoss.com

16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1535883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1535883  16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

