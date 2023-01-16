EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Guidance for 2022 outperformed Revenue Forecast lifted for 2023 - 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast

ATOSS Software AG: Guidance for 2022 outperformed Revenue Forecast lifted for 2023 - 2025



16-Jan-2023 / 11:22 CET/CEST

Munich, January 16, 2023

After an initial review of the results for the whole of 2022, ATOSS Software AG outperformed its guidance on all significant financial indicators in 2022. Against this backdrop, the company raises its revenue forecast for the years 2023 to 2025 substantially.

Group revenues in fiscal 2022 stands at EUR 113 to 114 million (previous year: EUR 97.1 million), exceeding the previous revenue expectation of EUR 110 million. The largest growth driver emanated from cloud solutions, where revenue increased by over 70 percent to EUR 34 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million).

The companys sales performance, in particular, significantly exceeded expectations for the whole of 2022. For example, the Group grew the normalized value for its software order intake by more than 35 percent compared with the previous year, reporting an increase to EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 38.2 million). The EBIT margin will be recorded at around 26 to 27 percent, above the previous outlook of 25 percent.

As a result of this outstanding growth of the business, together with the excellent order book, the company is lifting its previous forecast for 2023-2025. With a look to 2023, the company is now expecting total revenue of EUR 135 million (previously: EUR 125 million) and an EBIT margin of at least 27 percent. For 2024, revenues of EUR 160 million (previously: EUR 145 million), and for 2025 revenues of EUR 190 million (instead of the previous forecast of EUR 170 million) are expected. By 2025, the margin is set to rise to at least 30 percent.

The company will publish further information on January 31, 2023 when it presents its results for the full year of 2022.

