EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Vibrant growth dynamics in the first half of 2023 forecast lifted legal structure to be converted to European Stock Corporation (SE)

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous

ATOSS Software AG: Vibrant growth dynamics in the first half of 2023 forecast lifted legal structure to be converted to European Stock Corporation (SE)



17-Jul-2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, July 17, 2023

ATOSS Software AG maintained its highly profitable growth trajectory in the second quarter, and has today raised its forecast for the current year.

Group revenues increased significantly in the first half of the year, climbing approx. 37 percent to around EUR 73 million (previous year: EUR 53.6 million). EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 36.5 million) of this figure was attributable to the Software division which boosted revenues by 42 percent. The EBIT-margin (operating earnings in relation to revenues) will come in at around 33 percent, appreciably higher than the previous forecast of at least 27 percent.

As a result of its outstanding growth in the first half of the year, the company is raising its previous forecast and is now expecting total revenues for the current year of at least EUR 142 million (previously: EUR 135 million) and an EBIT-margin over the whole year of around 30 percent (previously: at least 27 percent). The medium-term forecast until 2025 remains unchanged in view of the current economic environment and its impact on the order situation. The company expects revenues of EUR 160 million in 2024 and EUR 190 million in 2025, with a margin of over 30 per cent in 2025.

The company will publish further information on all the key performance indicators on July 24, 2023 as part of its Q2 press release.

The Management Board of ATOSS Software AG also decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to prepare the companys conversion to a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) by way of a change of its legal structure. This legal status reflects the companys increasingly strong international focus.

The companys dual management system consisting of the Management Board as the managing body and the Supervisory Board as the monitoring body, is to be continued under the new legal form of an SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management and Supervisory Boards will be unaffected by the new structure. The headquarters and central administration of the company are to remain in Munich, Germany.

The conversion to the legal structure of an SE presupposes among other things that the Annual General Meeting of ATOSS Software AG will approve the conversion plan and adopt the accompanying articles of association of the future ATOSS Software SE. Motions to this effect are to be put to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for adoption. A further prerequisite for the validity of the conversion to the legal form of an SE is that the procedure to agree employees participation in the future ATOSS Software SE has been concluded or terminated.

Fundamentally, the legal status of ATOSS Software AG shareholders will be unaffected by the conversion to an SE. They will hold the same number of no par value shares in ATOSS Software SE. The companys listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the SDAX and TecDax will also be unaffected by the change in legal form.



Contact:

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 100