EQS-Adhoc: audius SE: audius SE resolves public share buyback offer for up to 70,000 shares

The Management Board of audius SE resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to repurchase up to 70,000 shares of the company (representing up to 1.41% of the current share capital of the company) by way of a voluntary public share buyback offer at an offer price of EUR 14.05 per share.



With the public share buyback offer, the Executive Board is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2021 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Sect. 71 Para. 1 No. 8 AktG. The shares are to be acquired to finance future acquisitions and for issuance to employees. Other uses of the repurchased shares in accordance with the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting of July 1, 2021 are not excluded.



Further details of the public share buyback offer and its settlement can be found in the offer document (only in German), which is expected to be published on August 23, 2023 on the Company's website (www.audius.de) in the section "Investor Relations - Share buyback - Share buyback 2023" and subsequently also in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at www.bundesanzeiger.de. The acceptance period begins on August 30, 2023, 00:00 hours (CEST) and ends, subject to shortening or extension, on September 19, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST). If more than 70,000 shares are tendered for repurchase under the offer, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionately, i.e. according to the ratio of shares tendered (tender ratio).



About audius Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network.

The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact



audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de



https://www.audius.de/en

Weinstadt, August 18, 2023.



