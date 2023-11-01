EQS-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann acquires LACOM, a leading laminating and coating specialist with a focus on battery and fuel cell technology

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Aumann acquires LACOM, a leading laminating and coating specialist with a focus on battery and fuel cell technology



Beelen, 1 November 2023



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) takes over the business operations and the technology portfolio of LACOM GmbH ("LACOM"), based in Lauchheim, as part of an asset deal with effect from 1st November 2023. The company will operate under the name Aumann Lauchheim GmbH in the future. The name LACOM will continue to exist as a strong brand within the Aumann Group.



LACOM is a specialist in laminating and coating equipment, particularly in the areas of electrode- and MEA-manufacturing (membrane electrode assembly). The strategic acquisition of LACOM fits seamlessly into Aumann's e-mobility strategy and provides technological access to downstream processes in the manufacture of batteries and fuel cells. In the field of battery systems, Aumann is expanding its existing portfolio of battery module and battery pack assembly with coating systems for electrode production. In the field of fuel cells, Aumann is now able to offer innovative production solutions along the entire value chain - from coating and stacking to final assembly.



In the 2022 financial year, LACOM achieved a turnover of around €10 million. Since mid-2023, the company has been in insolvency proceedings as a result of the insolvency of the parent company Kiener Maschinenbau GmbH. In the 2023 financial year, the acquisition will have no significant impact on Aumann's sales and earnings. Profitable sales in the low double-digit million range are expected for 2024.



