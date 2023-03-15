15.03.2023 14:28:35

EQS-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann AG resolves share buyback program 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Aumann AG: Aumann AG resolves share buyback program 2023

15-March-2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 15 March 2023
 
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 to acquire own shares in accordance with Sec. 71 Para. 1 No. 8 of the AktG (the Authorisation). Aumann has not made use of the Authorisation to date, so that the maximum number of shares that can be bought back under the Authorisation is 1,525,000. The Company intends to buy back treasury shares with a maximum volume of 7.0 million via the stock exchange up to a price of 18.00 per share starting from 17 March 2023. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 31 July 2023 at the latest.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Regulations defined under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. The shares shall be used for the purposes permitted under Art. 5 Para. 2 of the Safe Harbour Regulations.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Deutschland
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

The Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
 

