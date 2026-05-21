EQS-Adhoc: Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11



21-May-2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11



Beelen, 21 May 2026



The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) resolved on 13 May 2026 to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board. The terms of office of Mr. Sebastian Roll (CEO) and Mr. Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO) as members of the Executive Board of Aumann AG, which were originally set to expire on 30 June 2026, have been extended until 30 June 2031. The strategic objective for the coming five years is to position Aumann as a cross-industry automation specialist with strong positions in the field of E-mobility as well as in new growth markets such as aerospace, clean tech, and life sciences. Acquisitions are expected to play an increasingly important role in this regard.



Furthermore, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 August 2026, in addition to the previously announced basic dividend of €0.25, an additional special dividend of €0.86 per dividend-bearing share for the 2025 financial year. In total, the dividend would thus amount to €1.11 per share. Based on the current 12,917,048 ordinary shares entitled to dividends, this corresponds to a total payout of approximately €14.3 million.



With net liquidity of €144.2 million as at 31 March 2026, Aumann continues to have substantial funds available for organic and inorganic growth.

Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399





End of Inside Information

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