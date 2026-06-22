Aumann Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

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22.06.2026 13:32:44

EQS-Adhoc: Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share

22-Jun-2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share

Beelen, 22 June 2026

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to increase the offer price of the voluntary public share buyback offer (“Buyback”) to €17.80 per share pursuant to section 5.1 of the offer document. All other terms of the Buyback remain unchanged.

On 05 June 2026, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved to buy back up to 1,291,704 bearer shares of Aumann AG at a price of €16.50 per share. The terms of the Buyback were published on the Company's website at address www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).

The higher offer price is intended to increase the attractiveness of the Buyback in light of the significant share price development following the publication of the initial offer. At the same time the company has sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399


End of Inside Information

22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2351034

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2351034  22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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