EQS-Adhoc: Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share



22-Jun-2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR



Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share



Beelen, 22 June 2026



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to increase the offer price of the voluntary public share buyback offer (“Buyback”) to €17.80 per share pursuant to section 5.1 of the offer document. All other terms of the Buyback remain unchanged.



On 05 June 2026, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved to buy back up to 1,291,704 bearer shares of Aumann AG at a price of €16.50 per share. The terms of the Buyback were published on the Company's website at address www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).



The higher offer price is intended to increase the attractiveness of the Buyback in light of the significant share price development following the publication of the initial offer. At the same time the company has sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.

Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Registration Court

District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399



End of Inside Information

22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News