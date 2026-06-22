Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
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22.06.2026 13:32:44
EQS-Adhoc: Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share
Beelen, 22 June 2026
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to increase the offer price of the voluntary public share buyback offer (“Buyback”) to €17.80 per share pursuant to section 5.1 of the offer document. All other terms of the Buyback remain unchanged.
On 05 June 2026, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved to buy back up to 1,291,704 bearer shares of Aumann AG at a price of €16.50 per share. The terms of the Buyback were published on the Company's website at address www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).
The higher offer price is intended to increase the attractiveness of the Buyback in light of the significant share price development following the publication of the initial offer. At the same time the company has sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399
End of Inside Information
22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2351034
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2351034 22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Aumann AG
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13:32
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share (EQS Group)
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13:32
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann erhöht Erwerbspreis des Aktienrückkaufangebots auf 17,80 € je Aktie (EQS Group)
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05.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share (EQS Group)
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05.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann beschließt öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot zum Preis von 16,50 € je Aktie (EQS Group)
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