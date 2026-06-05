EQS-Adhoc: Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share



05-Jun-2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share



Beelen, 05 June 2026



Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today decided to make use, for the first time, of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2025 to acquire own shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to offer shareholders the buyback of up to 1,291,704 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a voluntary public buyback offer addressed to all shareholders.



The share buyback is to be carried out at an offer price of €16.50 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins on 12 June 2025 and ends on 03 July 2026.



Details of the share buyback will be published shortly on the company's website at www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).



Against the backdrop of the significant undervaluation of Aumann shares and the company’s strong capital base, the company aims to increase the value per share through the share buyback, whilst retaining sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.

Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399



End of Inside Information

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