Aumann Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

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05.06.2026 10:45:34

EQS-Adhoc: Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share

05-Jun-2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share

Beelen, 05 June 2026

Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today decided to make use, for the first time, of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2025 to acquire own shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to offer shareholders the buyback of up to 1,291,704 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a voluntary public buyback offer addressed to all shareholders. 

The share buyback is to be carried out at an offer price of €16.50 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins on 12 June 2025 and ends on 03 July 2026. 

Details of the share buyback will be published shortly on the company's website at www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de). 

Against the backdrop of the significant undervaluation of Aumann shares and the company’s strong capital base, the company aims to increase the value per share through the share buyback, whilst retaining sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399


End of Inside Information

05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340594

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2340594  05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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