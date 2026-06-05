Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
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05.06.2026 10:45:34
EQS-Adhoc: Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share
Beelen, 05 June 2026
Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today decided to make use, for the first time, of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2025 to acquire own shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to offer shareholders the buyback of up to 1,291,704 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a voluntary public buyback offer addressed to all shareholders.
The share buyback is to be carried out at an offer price of €16.50 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins on 12 June 2025 and ends on 03 July 2026.
Details of the share buyback will be published shortly on the company's website at www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback and in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).
Against the backdrop of the significant undervaluation of Aumann shares and the company’s strong capital base, the company aims to increase the value per share through the share buyback, whilst retaining sufficient financial resources for further growth and company acquisitions.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399
End of Inside Information
05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340594
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2340594 05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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