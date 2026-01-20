EQS-Adhoc: Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%



20-Jan-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%



Beelen, 20 January 2026



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) generated revenue of approximately €205 million in fiscal year 2025, according to first projections. Despite a revenue decline of more than €100 million, the EBITDA margin was around 14%, approximately 2.5 percentage points higher than the previous year. Key drivers of this positive development were above-average operational performance in the last quarter of 2025, better-than-expected customer order completions, and lower expenses for structural optimizations. Furthermore, net liquidity as of 31 December 2025, was approximately €148 million, about €10 million higher than the previous year, even though Aumann invested over €20 million in the purchase of its own shares during fiscal year 2025. This provides the company with a strong financial foundation for acquisitions and the ongoing diversification of its activities in the field of Next Automation.



The full Annual Report 2025 will be published on www.aumann.com on 31 March 2026.

Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Registration Court

District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399



End of Inside Information

20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News