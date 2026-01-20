Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
|
20.01.2026 12:35:54
EQS-Adhoc: Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%
Beelen, 20 January 2026
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) generated revenue of approximately €205 million in fiscal year 2025, according to first projections. Despite a revenue decline of more than €100 million, the EBITDA margin was around 14%, approximately 2.5 percentage points higher than the previous year. Key drivers of this positive development were above-average operational performance in the last quarter of 2025, better-than-expected customer order completions, and lower expenses for structural optimizations. Furthermore, net liquidity as of 31 December 2025, was approximately €148 million, about €10 million higher than the previous year, even though Aumann invested over €20 million in the purchase of its own shares during fiscal year 2025. This provides the company with a strong financial foundation for acquisitions and the ongoing diversification of its activities in the field of Next Automation.
The full Annual Report 2025 will be published on www.aumann.com on 31 March 2026.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399
End of Inside Information
20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2262970
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2262970 20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!