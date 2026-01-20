Aumann Aktie

20.01.2026 12:35:54

EQS-Adhoc: Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%

20-Jan-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Aumann will, according to first projections, significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast, despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 14%

Beelen, 20 January 2026

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) generated revenue of approximately €205 million in fiscal year 2025, according to first projections. Despite a revenue decline of more than €100 million, the EBITDA margin was around 14%, approximately 2.5 percentage points higher than the previous year. Key drivers of this positive development were above-average operational performance in the last quarter of 2025, better-than-expected customer order completions, and lower expenses for structural optimizations. Furthermore, net liquidity as of 31 December 2025, was approximately €148 million, about €10 million higher than the previous year, even though Aumann invested over €20 million in the purchase of its own shares during fiscal year 2025. This provides the company with a strong financial foundation for acquisitions and the ongoing diversification of its activities in the field of Next Automation.

The full Annual Report 2025 will be published on www.aumann.com on 31 March 2026. 
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399


End of Inside Information

20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2262970

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2262970  20-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

