EQS-Adhoc: AUMOVIO and BMW reach settlement for the amicable resolution of legal disputes; Adjustment of Guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUMOVIO SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Forecast / Full year

AUMOVIO and BMW reach settlement for the amicable resolution of legal disputes; Adjustment of Guidance



30-Jul-2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt a.M., 30.07.2026 – AUMOVIO SE: AUMOVIO and BMW reach settlement for the amicable resolution of legal disputes relating to a past warranty case and agree to strengthen their partnership; Adjustment of Guidance

AUMOVIO SE (ISIN: DE000AUM0V10, “Company”) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (“BMW”) have reached a settlement, thereby resolving a legal dispute in which, in addition to BMW, Continental Aktiengesellschaft and AUMOVIO Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of AUMOVIO SE, were involved. The dispute related to a past warranty case in connection with an integrated brake system. The parties have agreed that all claims in this context, which were the subject of the legal dispute, are fully and finally settled.

In addition, AUMOVIO Germany GmbH and BMW have agreed to work together in depth and on a long-term basis in order to strengthen their business relationship and thereby expand their technology partnership. This also comprises the awarding of new contracts by BMW to AUMOVIO Germany GmbH in a volume of more than €1 billion.

Under the terms of the overall settlement, AUMOVIO Germany GmbH will pay BMW an amount of €350 million (“Settlement Amount”). It has been agreed that the settlement amount will be paid in two installments in the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

To date, a risk provision of €54 million has been recognized for this matter.

The financial impact of the settlement will weigh on second-quarter 2026 earnings. In accordance with the company’s definitions of adjusted financial metrics, a portion of the negative impact resulting from the settlement will be accounted for as a one-time item in the calculation of the adjusted EBIT.

Subject to the ongoing review of the interim financial statements, the company expects adjusted Sales of €4,244 million for the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBIT is expected to amount to €50 million; this corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.2%. Excluding the effects of the settlement, adjusted Sales in the second quarter of 2026 would have been €4,307 million and adjusted EBIT would have been €152 million; which would correspond to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5%. The normalized Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to amount to €-34 million and is unaffected by the payment of the settlement amount.

The current consensus for the second quarter of 2026 forecasts adjusted Sales of €4,413 million, an adjusted EBIT of €137 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.1%.

These key figures are based on the unaudited interim financial statements. The full financial report is scheduled to be released on 6 August 2026.

For the full year 2026, taking into account the effects of the settlement described above, the company now expects, based on the results of the first half of 2026 and taking into account the current market environment, an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 3.0% to 4.0% for the full year 2026, instead of the previously expected range of 3.5% to 5.0%. In addition, the company now expects adjusted Sales for the full year 2026 to be in the range of €17.0 billion to €17.5 billion, instead of the previously expected range of €17.0 billion to €18.5 billion. Normalized Free Cash Flow for the fiscal year 2026 is now expected to be in a range of €500 million to €700 million, instead of the previously expected range of €500 million to €800 million.

Definitions of the key performance indicators used above are available in the 2025 Annual Report on pages 78 to 80.



Contact data:



Lutz Ackermann

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 00496976031890

Mobile: 004916096605278

E-Mail: Lutz.Ackermann@aumovio.com