EQS-Adhoc: Aurasol AG: Change in the Board of Directors

28-Oct-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Aurasol AG: Change in the Board of Directors Steinhausen, October 28th, 2022: Aurasol AG (ISIN: CH0591667180) announces that at today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders the Board of Directors of the Company was newly constituted. The shareholders have elected Michael Munterl as the new sole member of the Board of Directors. The previous member of the Board of Directors of Aurasol AG resigned from his position at the end of today's Extraordinary General Meeting.

