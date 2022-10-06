EQS-Adhoc: Aurasol AG: Change in the shareholder structure

|
The previous shareholder has sold a majority participation of 90% in Aurasol AG to MAINVARIANZ GmbH Eschborn/Germany. MAINVARIANZ seeks a new strategic orientation of the company. In the future, Aurasol AG shall serve as holding for companies of the fincanical service sector. In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder the board of directors has accounced its resignation with the lapse of the next general assembly. It is planned to elect a representative of MAINVARIANZ to the board of directors in the extraordinary general assembly, which is to be convened on short notice.
