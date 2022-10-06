Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 12:20:25

EQS-Adhoc: Aurasol AG: Change in the shareholder structure

06-Oct-2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, October 6th, 2022: The board of administration of Aurasol AG was just informed about the following:

The previous shareholder has sold a majority participation of 90% in Aurasol AG to MAINVARIANZ GmbH Eschborn/Germany. MAINVARIANZ seeks a new strategic orientation of the company. In the future, Aurasol AG shall serve as holding for companies of the fincanical service sector. In connection with the above-mentioned change of the major shareholder the board of directors has accounced its resignation with the lapse of the next general assembly. It is planned to elect a representative of MAINVARIANZ to the board of directors in the extraordinary general assembly, which is to be convened on short notice.

Contact
Aurasol AG
e-mail: info@aurasol.ch

 

06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurasol AG
Sumpfstr. 15
6312 Steinhausen
Switzerland
E-mail: info@aurasol.ch
ISIN: CH0591667180
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1458383

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1458383  06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

