28.01.2026 14:55:43

EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook

28-Jan-2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook

Hamburg, January 28, 2026 — In light of an improved market and earnings outlook, Aurubis AG is raising its full-year forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) from the current €300 – 400 million to €375 – 475 million. The increased earnings forecast is primarily based on higher metal prices and very good overall demand for copper products.

Aurubis AG achieved operating EBT amounting to €105 million in Q1 of 2025/26 (previous year: €130 million), in line with capital market expectations.

The IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 of 2025/26 were €429 million (previous year: €339 million).

 

End of Ad hoc Release

 

Ken Nagayama

Vice President

Investor Relations

Telefon +49 40 7883-3178

k.nagayama@aurubis.com

 

Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leiter
Konzernrechtsabteilung

Telefon +49 40 7883-3044
c.frenzel@aurubis.com


Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

 

www.aurubis.com 

 



End of Inside Information

28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: k.nagayama@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2267444

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267444  28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

