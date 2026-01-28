Aurubis Aktie
WKN: 676650 / ISIN: DE0006766504
|
28.01.2026 14:55:43
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook
Hamburg, January 28, 2026 — In light of an improved market and earnings outlook, Aurubis AG is raising its full-year forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) from the current €300 – 400 million to €375 – 475 million. The increased earnings forecast is primarily based on higher metal prices and very good overall demand for copper products.
Aurubis AG achieved operating EBT amounting to €105 million in Q1 of 2025/26 (previous year: €130 million), in line with capital market expectations.
The IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 of 2025/26 were €429 million (previous year: €339 million).
End of Ad hoc Release
Ken Nagayama
Vice President
Investor Relations
Telefon +49 40 7883-3178
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Telefon +49 40 7883-3044
20539 Hamburg
End of Inside Information
28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|k.nagayama@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2267444
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2267444 28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
