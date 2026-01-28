EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook



28-Jan-2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Aurubis AG raises full-year forecast 2025/26 based on improved market outlook

Hamburg, January 28, 2026 — In light of an improved market and earnings outlook, Aurubis AG is raising its full-year forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) from the current €300 – 400 million to €375 – 475 million. The increased earnings forecast is primarily based on higher metal prices and very good overall demand for copper products.

Aurubis AG achieved operating EBT amounting to €105 million in Q1 of 2025/26 (previous year: €130 million), in line with capital market expectations.

The IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 of 2025/26 were €429 million (previous year: €339 million).

