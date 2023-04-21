|
21.04.2023 16:19:49
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast
Hamburg, April 21, 2023 According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 166 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2022/23 (previous year: 168 million)*, thus exceeding market expectations. Operating EBT for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 amounts to 291 million (previous year: 331 million)*.
The main reasons for the very strong quarterly result were considerably increased treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium and very high demand for wire rod at higher prices. These positive effects more than offset the drop in sulfuric acid revenues.
As a result, Aurubis AG is also increasing its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23: The Aurubis Group now anticipates an operating EBT between 450 and 550 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between 400 and 500 million.
According to preliminary calculations, IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first half of 2022/23 come to 203 million (previous year: 686 million). Q2 accounts for 132 million of this amount (previous year: 281 million).
The final results for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 will be released on May 11, 2023.
*See definition of operating EBT adjustment on September 30, 2022 detailed in 2022/23 Q1 Report, page 17.
End of Inside Information
21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1614273
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1614273 21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aurubismehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aurubismehr Analysen
|17.04.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.23
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Add
|Baader Bank
|17.04.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.23
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Add
|Baader Bank
|07.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.23
|Aurubis Add
|Baader Bank
|30.01.23
|Aurubis Add
|Baader Bank
|17.01.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.12.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.21
|Aurubis Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.09.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.07.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.06.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.04.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.23
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
|18.01.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.01.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.12.22
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis
|85,50
|-0,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.