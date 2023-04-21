Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 16:19:49

EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast

21-Apr-2023 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG exceeds market expectations for the second quarter 2022/23 and increases full-year forecast

 

Hamburg, April 21, 2023 According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 166 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2022/23 (previous year: 168 million)*, thus exceeding market expectations. Operating EBT for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 amounts to 291 million (previous year: 331 million)*.

 

The main reasons for the very strong quarterly result were considerably increased treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium and very high demand for wire rod at higher prices. These positive effects more than offset the drop in sulfuric acid revenues.

 

As a result, Aurubis AG is also increasing its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23: The Aurubis Group now anticipates an operating EBT between 450 and 550 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between 400 and 500 million.

 

According to preliminary calculations, IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first half of 2022/23 come to 203 million (previous year: 686 million). Q2 accounts for 132 million of this amount (previous year: 281 million).

 

The final results for the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 will be released on May 11, 2023.

 

*See definition of operating EBT adjustment on September 30, 2022 detailed in 2022/23 Q1 Report, page 17.

 


Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Corp. Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44



End of Inside Information

21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1614273

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1614273  21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614273&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

