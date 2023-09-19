|
19.09.2023 12:33:22
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Extraordinary inventory concluded with earnings correction and new overall forecast for 2022/23
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Aurubis AG: Extraordinary inventory concluded with earnings correction and new overall forecast for 2022/23
Hamburg, September 19, 2023: The previously announced extraordinary inventory of the metal stocks identified a difference in quantity with damages amounting to 185 million that will negatively impact operating earnings before taxes (op. EBT) for fiscal year 2022/23. The company expects insurance payouts of about 30 million and seized assets to partially compensate for these losses. The effects of the metal shortage will be recorded in the 2022/23 annual result.
The Group had retracted its previous full-year forecast of 450 to 550 million in the ad hoc release dated August 31, 2023. Taking into consideration the effects outlined above and the economic trend in Q4, the company now expects operating EBT to range between 310 and 350 million for fiscal year 2022/23.
As announced in the ad hoc release dated August 31, 2023, the Group conducted further investigations with the support of internal and external experts to shed light on the situation and to continue improving the security concepts. Initial measures have already been implemented and the planning of long-term security measures is moving forward as well. To monitor the progress of all of the measures, the Supervisory Board has formed a special committee for security and safety.
The final 2022/23 consolidated result and the 2023/24 full-year forecast will be released as part of the publication of the consolidated financial statements on December 6, 2023.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
19-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1729581
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1729581 19-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Aurubismehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aurubismehr Analysen
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.09.23
|Aurubis Buy
|UBS AG
|09.12.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.21
|Aurubis Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.09.21
|Aurubis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.08.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.06.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.23
|Aurubis Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis
|69,24
|2,43%
