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WKN: 676650 / ISIN: DE0006766504

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29.09.2026 16:39:23

EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board extends Executive Board appointments/Recommendation for Supervisory Board chairmanship AGM 2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Aurubis AG: Supervisory Board extends Executive Board appointments/Recommendation for Supervisory Board chairmanship AGM 2027

29-Sep-2026 / 16:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, September 29, 2026 — The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board met today and adopted a resolution extending the appointment of Dr. Toralf Haag as Executive Board Chairman (CEO) until February 28, 2031 and the appointment of Mr. Tim Kurth as COO Custom Smelting & Products until June 30, 2032.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board intends to extend the appointment of CFO Mr. Steffen Alexander Hoffmann by an additional five years until September 30, 2032.

Ms. Inge Hofkens is departing from the Aurubis AG Executive Board by mutual and amicable agreement effective September 30, 2026. Ms. Verena von Weiss, currently Plant Manager in Lünen, will oversee recycling in Europe and the global recycling strategy as Generalbevollmächtigte/Executive Vice President.

In conjunction with the upcoming election of shareholder representatives at the Annual General Meeting 2027, the Supervisory Board has adopted a resolution to recommend two new candidates, Prof. Christina Reuter and Mr. Philipp Möller, in addition to Ms. Kathrin Dahnke, Mr. Gunnar Groebler, Prof. Markus Kramer, and Dr. Stephan Krümmer. If he is elected, Prof. Markus Kramer will be recommended as Chairman to succeed Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt, who will be retiring.

With these decisions, the Supervisory Board is ensuring continuity in the company’s management early on and establishing a reliable foundation for the Group’s future.

Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leiter Konzernrechtsabteilung
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
 


End of Inside Information

29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: k.nagayama@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242
EQS News ID: 2407260

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407260  29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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