AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0
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11.11.2026 17:45:23
EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:
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EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Revised Management Guidance for FY2026 Results
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Vienna, 11 November 2026
Upon publication of its Interim Financial Report (H1 2026), AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announced that the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2026 is expected to marginally decline compared to the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2025, despite the anticipated low-double-digit revenue growth.
Deviating from that, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announces that the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2026 is expected to decline by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit rate compared to the financial year 2025. The expectation of low-double-digit revenue growth remains unchanged.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna, Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director
Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357
Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0, AT0000A3UZH4
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)
End of Inside Information
11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|E-mail:
|marketing@austriacard.com
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A325L0
|WKN:
|A3D5BK
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|EQS News ID:
|2433104
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2433104 11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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