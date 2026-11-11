AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0

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11.11.2026 17:45:23

EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

11-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Revised Management Guidance for FY2026 Results

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Vienna, 11 November 2026

Upon publication of its Interim Financial Report (H1 2026), AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announced that the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2026 is expected to marginally decline compared to the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2025, despite the anticipated low-double-digit revenue growth.

Deviating from that, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announces that the Group EBITDA for the financial year 2026 is expected to decline by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit rate compared to the financial year 2025. The expectation of low-double-digit revenue growth remains unchanged.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

 

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

   Lamezanstraße 4-8

   1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT):  +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR):  +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail:   investors@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0, AT0000A3UZH4

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

   Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)



End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900QI445M00DK4407
EQS News ID: 2433104

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2433104  11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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